Rich Tribute paid to O.P. Jindal on his 17th Punyatithi

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), Angul observed the 17th Punyatithi of the founder of Jindal Group of Companies Shri Om Prakash Jindal (Bauji) with a series of spiritual and charitable activities. The Employees along with the local villagers paid their respect with floral tributes.

The observation began with a special prayer at the Devbhoomi Temple situated at Jindal Nagar. All the employees and their family members, led by Angul Location Head Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, Mr. Damodar Mittal, Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Mr. Pankaj Lochan, and Swami Satyabindu Saraswati paid their homage to the divine soul.

Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha inaugurated a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the JSPL Foundation in collaboration with Odisha Blood Bank Angul. A total of 130 units of blood were collected in this camp.

On this occasion, JSPL Foundation also organized several other charitable activities. Jindal Mahila Samiti (JMS) members led by Mrs. Anita Mittal and Mrs. Anindita Bandyopadhyay joined with JSPL Foundation and provided Dry-food rations and basic utility materials to different Elderly people residing in the periphery villages and old-age homes of the district. In addition to this, a Special Health Camp was also organized at Badakerjanga Gram Panchayat. In this Camp, the Swati Express provided wellness services to senior citizens and villagers.

Akhand Ramcharitmanas Path was also held at the Devbhoomi Temple premises, where people joined in large numbers and participated in spiritual activity.

Similarly, all the employees of JSP’s Bhubaneswar office paid floral tribute to Shri OP Jindal, who had carved a niche in various fields, including industry, social service, politics, and others, through sheer hard work. In a special gathering of employees, Mr. Prashant Kumar Hota, JSP’s President and Administrative Head of Bhubaneswar Office highlighted the achievements of Shri OP Jindal.