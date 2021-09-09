Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore released to 17 States

New Delhi : The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on Thursday released the 6th monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871.00 crore to the States. With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs. 59,226.00 crore has been released to the eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year.

State-wise details of the grant released this month and total amount of Post Devolution Revenue Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is annexed.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are being released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The Commission has recommended these grants to 17 States during 2021-22.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 59,226.00 crore (50%) has been released so far.

The States recommended for PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants Released

S.No. Name of State Amount released in September 2021 (6th installment) (Rs. in crore) Total amount released during 2021-22 (Rs. in crore) 1 Andhra Pradesh 1438.08 8628.50 2 Assam 531.33 3188.00 3 Haryana 11.00 66.00 4 Himachal Pradesh 854.08 5124.50 5 Karnataka 135.92 815.50 6 Kerala 1657.58 9945.50 7 Manipur 210.33 1262.00 8 Meghalaya 106.58 639.50 9 Mizoram 149.17 895.00 10 Nagaland 379.75 2278.50 11 Punjab 840.08 5040.50 12 Rajasthan 823.17 4939.00 13 Sikkim 56.50 339.00 14 Tamil Nadu 183.67 1102.00 15 Tripura 378.83 2273.00 16 Uttarakhand 647.67 3886.00 17 West Bengal 1467.25 8803.50 Total 9,871.00 59,226.00