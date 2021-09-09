Over 27 lakh unorganized workers registered on E-Shram portal since its launch

New Delhi : The Ministry of Labour Welfare and Employment is organizing various camps for registration of the unorganized workers on the E-shram portal.

One such camp was set up at the Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi today to register the Unorganized Labour working in various Ministries located in the building. Over 80 Workers are expected to register on the portal today at the camp.

Inaugurating the camp, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli asked everyone to spread the word on the portal and the benefits that accrue to those workers registering on the portal.

The Minister stated that the creation of a National database of all unorganized workers will help the Government in focusing on targeted and last mile delivery of the welfare schemes for the unorganized workers.

Terming E-Shram as a game changer portal launched under the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month (shorturl.at/fxLU2), Teli informed that so far over 27 Lakh Unorganised workers have already registered and the Government of India is actively cooperating with all the State Governments and other stakeholders for registering the workers on the portal.

Enlisting the benefits the Minister of State informed that the registration also provides Rs 2 Lakh Accidental Insurance Cover. If a worker is registered on the eSHRAM portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2.0 Lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1.0 lakh on partial disability and upon registration the workers are provided a Universal Account Number, which would make it easy for the portability of social security schemes, Ration Cards etc especially for the migrant workers.