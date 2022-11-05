Reserve Bank of India has said that India’s forex reserves increased by 6.561 billion to reach 531.081 billion US Dollar for the week ended October 28. Foreign currency assets increased by 5.772 billion to 470.847 billion US Dollar during the week to October 28.

The value of gold reserves increased 556 million to 37.762 billion US Dollar. The Special Drawing Rights were up by 85 million to 17.625 billion US Dollar. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also climbed by 48 million to 4.847 billion US Dollar in the reporting week.