Reservation for ESM is against direct recruitment vacancies only, number of which is worked out by the appointing authority:Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar

New Delhi : The existing quota of reservations available for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) is as follows:

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs):

14.5% in all Direct Recruitment Group ‘C’ Posts.

24.5% in all Direct Recruitment Group ‘D’ Posts.

(Including 4.5% for Disabled ESM and dependents of Service personnel killed in action)

Central Civil Services & Posts (CCS&P) of Central Government Ministries/ Departments and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs):

10% in all Direct recruitment posts upto the level of Assistant Commandant in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

10% in all Direct Recruitment Group ‘C’ Posts.

20% in all Direct Recruitment Group ‘D’ Posts.

100% in Defence Security Corps

Reservation for ESM is against direct recruitment vacancies only, number of which is worked out by the appointing authority, as and when recruitment process is initiated. As per available data, year-wise recruitment of ESMs during last five years, as on 31.12.2021, is as follows:

Year Number of ESMs 2017 5638 2018 4175 2019 2968 2020 2584 2021 4343

No independent assessment has been done. However, for the purpose of improving number of recruitments of ESMs, advisories have been issued, from time to time, to all concerned Department/CPSUs/Banks/State Governments for conducting special drive to fill up backlog of vacancies reserved for ESM and for adoption of relaxed standards of qualifications for their recruitment. Liaison Officers have also been appointed in various Departments/PSUs/ Banks to ensure implementation of reservation policy for ESM.

Total number of personnel enrolled in the DGR for Resettlement Training/Skill Courses during the last 05 years (2017-18 to 2021-22) is as under:

Financial Year Number of personnel enrolled 2017-18 7904 2018-19 6463 2019-20 6626 2020-21 644 2021-22 4240 Total 25877

Trainees after completion of training/course are not reporting back when they secure a placement, as such these numbers are not being separately maintained. During last five years only one widow of officer was enrolled for Resettlement Training Course and nobody got enrolled from JCOs/OR.

