340 applications as Expression of Interest (EoI) have been received under TDF Scheme for the awarded projects so far: Jayadev Galla

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : A total of 54 industries have been supported under the TDF scheme so far. The details of the industries supported under the TDF scheme sector-wise and State/UT-wise is as follows:

S No Name of Industries Sector of Industry Name of the State/UT
1 CTTC Bhubaneshwar Autonomous/Min. MSME Odisha
2 M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Hyderabad Large Telangana
3 Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Mumbai Large Maharashtra
4 Larsen & Tuobro Ltd, Mumbai Large Maharashtra
5 M/s Bharat Forge Ltd- Defence and Aerospace, Bangalore Large Karnataka
6 M/s National Engineering Industries Ltd., Jaipur Large Rajasthan
7 M/s Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. ,  Vishakhapatnam MSME Andhra Pradesh
8 M/s Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Delhi MSME Delhi
9 M/s Timetooth Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi MSME Delhi
10 Logic Fruit Technologies (P) Ltd. , Gurugram MSME Haryana
11 M/s Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Chandigarh MSME Haryana
12 Yottec Systems LLP, Bangalore MSME Karnataka
13 M/s Edall Systems, Bengaluru MSME Karnataka
14 Valdel Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Bangalore MSME Karnataka
15 M/s  Park Controls & Comminications (P) Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka
16 M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru MSME Karnataka
17 M/s Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka
18 M/s Gnani Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka
19 M/s Aidin Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka
20 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi MSME Kerala
21 Technocraft Industries India Ltd., Mumbai MSME Maharashtra
22 M/s Amalgamated Industrial Composites Pvt. Ltd. , Nasik, Maharashtra MSME Maharashtra
23 M/s SBEM Pvt. Ltd., Pune MSME Maharashtra
24 M/s Instron Technologies LLP, Pune MSME Maharashtra
25 M/s Jayashree Encoders Pvt. Ltd, Pune MSME Maharashtra
26 Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneshwar MSME Odisha
27 M/s Pilani Electron Tubes & Devices Pvt Ltd, Sangrur MSME Punjab
28 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai MSME Tamil Nadu
29 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME Tamil Nadu
30 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME Tamil Nadu
31 M/s. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Chennai MSME Tamil Nadu
32 Jishnu Communication Ltd., Hyderabad MSME Telangana
33 M/s Smart Machine & Structures, Hyderabad MSME Telangana
34 M/s Navstar Integrated Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana MSME Telangana
35 M/s Rasu Tools Ltd., Sangareddy (Telangana) MSME Telangana
36 M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad MSME Telangana
37 Samtel Avionics Ltd. , Noida MSME Uttar Pradesh
38 M/s Inochi Care Pvt Ltd, Jorhat (Assam) Start-up Assam
39 M/s Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Faridabad Start-up Haryana
40 Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd Bangalore Start-up Karnataka

 
41 M/s NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Start-up Karnataka
42 M/s Frshr Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore Start-up Karnataka
       
43 M/s Vashishtha Research Pvt. Ltd., Thiruvananthapuram (D2D winner) Start-up Kerala
44 M/s Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd., Chikhali Start-up Madhya Pradesh
45 M/s Manastu Space Technologies, Pvt Ltd, Mumbai Start-up Maharashtra
46 M/s Chistats Labs Pvt. Ltd, Pune Start-up Maharashtra
47 M/s Tejase Aerosense Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela Start-up Odisha
48 M/s Quartodonda Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Thanjavur (TN) Start-up Tamil Nadu
49 DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Start-up Tamil Nadu
50 M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad Start-up Telangana
51 Raphemphibr Pvt. Ltd. , Start-up Uttar Pradesh
52 M/s Morphedo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Noida Start-up Uttar Pradesh
53 M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow Start-up Uttar Pradesh
54 M/s  Scicept Advanced Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal Start-up West Bengal

A total no. of 04 technologies have been successfully developed under TDF Scheme. The details of funds allocated/ disbursed sector-wise, company-wise under the TDF scheme is given below:

S No Name of Company Sector Total Project

Cost

(In Lakhs )

 Amount Disbursed ( in Lakhs)
1 CTTC Bhubaneshwar Autonomous/ Min. MSME 450 124.32813
2 CTTC Bhubaneshwar Autonomous/ Min. MSME 750 93.42841
3 M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd.,

Hyderabad

 Large 890 341.55
4 Bharat Forge Ltd. , Bengaluru Large 911 409.95
5 Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Mumbai Large 897.4 116.25053
6 M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Mumbai Large 210 0
7 Larsen & Tuobro Ltd, Mumbai Large 981 60.41141
8 M/s Bharat Forge Ltd- Defence and Aerospace, Bangalore Large 952.57 171.4626
9 M/s National Engineering Industries Ltd., Jaipur Large 960 116.406
10 Samtel Avionics Ltd. , Noida MSME 517 325.71
11 Logic Fruit Technologies (P) Ltd.,

Gurugram

 MSME 517 493.864
12 Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai MSME 485 362.40091
13 Jishnu Communication Ltd., Hyderabad MSME 769.65 213.20387
14 Yottec Systems LLP MSME 598.5 262.17059
15 M/s Edall Systems, Bengaluru MSME 453.05 95.805
16 M/s Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Chandigarh MSME 280 102.53278
17 M/s Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Delhi MSME 800 287.30827
18 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cochin MSME 32 0
19 Technocraft Industries India Ltd.,

Mumbai

 MSME 720 77.51473
20 Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneshwar MSME 520 113.16853
21 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd,

Chennai

 MSME 300 16.79
22 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd,

Chennai

 MSME 500 93
23 Valdel Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Bangalore MSME 299.97 76.64399  
24 M/s Smart Machine & Structures, Hyderabad MSME 173 61.95718  
25 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd,

Chennai

 MSME 295.862 17.784  
26 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi MSME 158 0  
27 M/s Amalgamated Industrial Composites Pvt. Ltd. , Nasik, Maharashtra MSME 696 93.96  
28 M/s  Park Controls & Comminications (P) Ltd, Bangalore MSME 318.35888 36.62958  
29 M/s Timetooth Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi MSME 858 118.23948  
30 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi MSME 237 0  
31 M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru MSME 593.10344 78.29928  
32 M/s SBEM Pvt. Ltd., Pune MSME 467.815 31.67316  
33 M/s Instron Technologies LLP, Pune MSME 130 0  
34 M/s Pilani Electron Tubes & Devices Pvt Ltd, Sangrur MSME 376 0  
35 M/s Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. , Vishakhapatnam MSME 612.1134 24.34475  
36 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME 241.56 43.47707  
37 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME 144 25.92  
38 M/s Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME 650 0  
39 M/s Gnani Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME 740 0  
40 M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore MSME 501 0  
41 M/s Navstar Integrated Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana MSME 985 0  
42 M/s Rasu Tools Ltd., Sangareddy (Telangana) MSME 463 8.334  
43 M/s. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Chennai MSME 885 0  
44 M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad MSME 113.071 20.35276  
45 M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad MSME 135.708 24.42735  
46 M/s Jayashree Encoders Pvt. Ltd, Pune MSME 15 0  
47 M/s Aidin Technologies Pvt Ltd MSME 285 0  
48 Raphemphibr Pvt. Ltd. Start-up 870 487.7153129  
49 Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd Bangalore Start-up 970.58 206.92359  
50 M/s Morphedo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Noida Start-up 120 20.28134  
51 M/s Manastu Space Technologies, Pvt Ltd, Mumbai Start-up 900 266.84664  
52 M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad Start-up 300 53.53  
53 M/s Tejase Aerosense Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela Start-up 150 0  
54 M/s NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Start-up 100 0  
55 M/s Inochi Care Pvt Ltd, Jorhat (Assam) Start-up 64 0  
56 M/s Quartodonda Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Thanjavur (TN) Start-up 57 0  
57 M/s Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd., Chikhali Start-up 90 0  
58 M/s Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Faridabad Start-up 100 3.45  
59 M/s Frshr Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore Start-up 78 11.2743  
60 M/s  Scicept Advanced Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal Start-up 82.5 0  
61 DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Start-up 57.08 9.745  
62 M/s Vashishtha Research Pvt.

Ltd.,Thiruvananthapuram (D2D winner)

 Start-up 100 0  
63 M/s Chistats Labs Pvt. Ltd, Pune Start-up 95 0  
64 M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow Start-up 135.708 0  
65 M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow Start-up 113.071 0  
66 DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Start-up 94.5 0  
      28345.17072 5599.064543  

A total of 340 applications as Expression of Interest (EoI) have been received under TDF Scheme for the awarded projects so far. Total time taken for processing the application till award of the project is 06 months on an average for a normal case.

It is a continuous process where payments are linked with the milestones achieved for the specific projects. It takes approximately 45 days for disbursement into the account of the company from the date of submission of bill along with relevant supporting documents received from the company.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Jayadev Galla in Lok Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
