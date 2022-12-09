340 applications as Expression of Interest (EoI) have been received under TDF Scheme for the awarded projects so far: Jayadev Galla

New Delhi : A total of 54 industries have been supported under the TDF scheme so far. The details of the industries supported under the TDF scheme sector-wise and State/UT-wise is as follows:
|S No
|Name of Industries
|Sector of Industry
|Name of the State/UT
|1
|CTTC Bhubaneshwar
|Autonomous/Min. MSME
|Odisha
|2
|M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Hyderabad
|Large
|Telangana
|3
|Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Mumbai
|Large
|Maharashtra
|4
|Larsen & Tuobro Ltd, Mumbai
|Large
|Maharashtra
|5
|M/s Bharat Forge Ltd- Defence and Aerospace, Bangalore
|Large
|Karnataka
|6
|M/s National Engineering Industries Ltd., Jaipur
|Large
|Rajasthan
|7
|M/s Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. , Vishakhapatnam
|MSME
|Andhra Pradesh
|8
|M/s Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Delhi
|MSME
|Delhi
|9
|M/s Timetooth Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi
|MSME
|Delhi
|10
|Logic Fruit Technologies (P) Ltd. , Gurugram
|MSME
|Haryana
|11
|M/s Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Chandigarh
|MSME
|Haryana
|12
|Yottec Systems LLP, Bangalore
|MSME
|Karnataka
|13
|M/s Edall Systems, Bengaluru
|MSME
|Karnataka
|14
|Valdel Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Bangalore
|MSME
|Karnataka
|15
|M/s Park Controls & Comminications (P) Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|Karnataka
|16
|M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru
|MSME
|Karnataka
|17
|M/s Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|Karnataka
|18
|M/s Gnani Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|Karnataka
|19
|M/s Aidin Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|Karnataka
|20
|M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi
|MSME
|Kerala
|21
|Technocraft Industries India Ltd., Mumbai
|MSME
|Maharashtra
|22
|M/s Amalgamated Industrial Composites Pvt. Ltd. , Nasik, Maharashtra
|MSME
|Maharashtra
|23
|M/s SBEM Pvt. Ltd., Pune
|MSME
|Maharashtra
|24
|M/s Instron Technologies LLP, Pune
|MSME
|Maharashtra
|25
|M/s Jayashree Encoders Pvt. Ltd, Pune
|MSME
|Maharashtra
|26
|Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneshwar
|MSME
|Odisha
|27
|M/s Pilani Electron Tubes & Devices Pvt Ltd, Sangrur
|MSME
|Punjab
|28
|M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai
|MSME
|Tamil Nadu
|29
|M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore
|MSME
|Tamil Nadu
|30
|M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore
|MSME
|Tamil Nadu
|31
|M/s. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Chennai
|MSME
|Tamil Nadu
|32
|Jishnu Communication Ltd., Hyderabad
|MSME
|Telangana
|33
|M/s Smart Machine & Structures, Hyderabad
|MSME
|Telangana
|34
|M/s Navstar Integrated Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana
|MSME
|Telangana
|35
|M/s Rasu Tools Ltd., Sangareddy (Telangana)
|MSME
|Telangana
|36
|M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad
|MSME
|Telangana
|37
|Samtel Avionics Ltd. , Noida
|MSME
|Uttar Pradesh
|38
|M/s Inochi Care Pvt Ltd, Jorhat (Assam)
|Start-up
|Assam
|39
|M/s Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Faridabad
|Start-up
|Haryana
|40
|Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd Bangalore
|Start-up
|Karnataka
|41
|M/s NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru
|Start-up
|Karnataka
|42
|M/s Frshr Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|Start-up
|Karnataka
|43
|M/s Vashishtha Research Pvt. Ltd., Thiruvananthapuram (D2D winner)
|Start-up
|Kerala
|44
|M/s Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd., Chikhali
|Start-up
|Madhya Pradesh
|45
|M/s Manastu Space Technologies, Pvt Ltd, Mumbai
|Start-up
|Maharashtra
|46
|M/s Chistats Labs Pvt. Ltd, Pune
|Start-up
|Maharashtra
|47
|M/s Tejase Aerosense Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela
|Start-up
|Odisha
|48
|M/s Quartodonda Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Thanjavur (TN)
|Start-up
|Tamil Nadu
|49
|DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai
|Start-up
|Tamil Nadu
|50
|M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
|Start-up
|Telangana
|51
|Raphemphibr Pvt. Ltd. ,
|Start-up
|Uttar Pradesh
|52
|M/s Morphedo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Noida
|Start-up
|Uttar Pradesh
|53
|M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow
|Start-up
|Uttar Pradesh
|54
|M/s Scicept Advanced Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal
|Start-up
|West Bengal
A total no. of 04 technologies have been successfully developed under TDF Scheme. The details of funds allocated/ disbursed sector-wise, company-wise under the TDF scheme is given below:
|S No
|Name of Company
|Sector
|Total Project
Cost
(In Lakhs )
|Amount Disbursed ( in Lakhs)
|1
|CTTC Bhubaneshwar
|Autonomous/ Min. MSME
|450
|124.32813
|2
|CTTC Bhubaneshwar
|Autonomous/ Min. MSME
|750
|93.42841
|3
|M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd.,
Hyderabad
|Large
|890
|341.55
|4
|Bharat Forge Ltd. , Bengaluru
|Large
|911
|409.95
|5
|Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Mumbai
|Large
|897.4
|116.25053
|6
|M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Mumbai
|Large
|210
|0
|7
|Larsen & Tuobro Ltd, Mumbai
|Large
|981
|60.41141
|8
|M/s Bharat Forge Ltd- Defence and Aerospace, Bangalore
|Large
|952.57
|171.4626
|9
|M/s National Engineering Industries Ltd., Jaipur
|Large
|960
|116.406
|10
|Samtel Avionics Ltd. , Noida
|MSME
|517
|325.71
|11
|Logic Fruit Technologies (P) Ltd.,
Gurugram
|MSME
|517
|493.864
|12
|Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai
|MSME
|485
|362.40091
|13
|Jishnu Communication Ltd., Hyderabad
|MSME
|769.65
|213.20387
|14
|Yottec Systems LLP
|MSME
|598.5
|262.17059
|15
|M/s Edall Systems, Bengaluru
|MSME
|453.05
|95.805
|16
|M/s Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Chandigarh
|MSME
|280
|102.53278
|17
|M/s Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Delhi
|MSME
|800
|287.30827
|18
|M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cochin
|MSME
|32
|0
|19
|Technocraft Industries India Ltd.,
Mumbai
|MSME
|720
|77.51473
|20
|Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneshwar
|MSME
|520
|113.16853
|21
|M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd,
Chennai
|MSME
|300
|16.79
|22
|M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd,
Chennai
|MSME
|500
|93
|23
|Valdel Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Bangalore
|MSME
|299.97
|76.64399
|24
|M/s Smart Machine & Structures, Hyderabad
|MSME
|173
|61.95718
|25
|M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd,
Chennai
|MSME
|295.862
|17.784
|26
|M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi
|MSME
|158
|0
|27
|M/s Amalgamated Industrial Composites Pvt. Ltd. , Nasik, Maharashtra
|MSME
|696
|93.96
|28
|M/s Park Controls & Comminications (P) Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|318.35888
|36.62958
|29
|M/s Timetooth Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi
|MSME
|858
|118.23948
|30
|M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi
|MSME
|237
|0
|31
|M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru
|MSME
|593.10344
|78.29928
|32
|M/s SBEM Pvt. Ltd., Pune
|MSME
|467.815
|31.67316
|33
|M/s Instron Technologies LLP, Pune
|MSME
|130
|0
|34
|M/s Pilani Electron Tubes & Devices Pvt Ltd, Sangrur
|MSME
|376
|0
|35
|M/s Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. , Vishakhapatnam
|MSME
|612.1134
|24.34475
|36
|M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore
|MSME
|241.56
|43.47707
|37
|M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore
|MSME
|144
|25.92
|38
|M/s Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|650
|0
|39
|M/s Gnani Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|740
|0
|40
|M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore
|MSME
|501
|0
|41
|M/s Navstar Integrated Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana
|MSME
|985
|0
|42
|M/s Rasu Tools Ltd., Sangareddy (Telangana)
|MSME
|463
|8.334
|43
|M/s. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Chennai
|MSME
|885
|0
|44
|M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad
|MSME
|113.071
|20.35276
|45
|M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad
|MSME
|135.708
|24.42735
|46
|M/s Jayashree Encoders Pvt. Ltd, Pune
|MSME
|15
|0
|47
|M/s Aidin Technologies Pvt Ltd
|MSME
|285
|0
|48
|Raphemphibr Pvt. Ltd.
|Start-up
|870
|487.7153129
|49
|Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd Bangalore
|Start-up
|970.58
|206.92359
|50
|M/s Morphedo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Noida
|Start-up
|120
|20.28134
|51
|M/s Manastu Space Technologies, Pvt Ltd, Mumbai
|Start-up
|900
|266.84664
|52
|M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
|Start-up
|300
|53.53
|53
|M/s Tejase Aerosense Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela
|Start-up
|150
|0
|54
|M/s NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru
|Start-up
|100
|0
|55
|M/s Inochi Care Pvt Ltd, Jorhat (Assam)
|Start-up
|64
|0
|56
|M/s Quartodonda Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Thanjavur (TN)
|Start-up
|57
|0
|57
|M/s Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd., Chikhali
|Start-up
|90
|0
|58
|M/s Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Faridabad
|Start-up
|100
|3.45
|59
|M/s Frshr Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore
|Start-up
|78
|11.2743
|60
|M/s Scicept Advanced Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal
|Start-up
|82.5
|0
|61
|DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai
|Start-up
|57.08
|9.745
|62
|M/s Vashishtha Research Pvt.
Ltd.,Thiruvananthapuram (D2D winner)
|Start-up
|100
|0
|63
|M/s Chistats Labs Pvt. Ltd, Pune
|Start-up
|95
|0
|64
|M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow
|Start-up
|135.708
|0
|65
|M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow
|Start-up
|113.071
|0
|66
|DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai
|Start-up
|94.5
|0
|28345.17072
|5599.064543
A total of 340 applications as Expression of Interest (EoI) have been received under TDF Scheme for the awarded projects so far. Total time taken for processing the application till award of the project is 06 months on an average for a normal case.
It is a continuous process where payments are linked with the milestones achieved for the specific projects. It takes approximately 45 days for disbursement into the account of the company from the date of submission of bill along with relevant supporting documents received from the company.
This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Jayadev Galla in Lok Sabha today.