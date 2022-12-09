340 applications as Expression of Interest (EoI) have been received under TDF Scheme for the awarded projects so far: Jayadev Galla

New Delhi : A total of 54 industries have been supported under the TDF scheme so far. The details of the industries supported under the TDF scheme sector-wise and State/UT-wise is as follows:

S No Name of Industries Sector of Industry Name of the State/UT 1 CTTC Bhubaneshwar Autonomous/Min. MSME Odisha 2 M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Hyderabad Large Telangana 3 Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Mumbai Large Maharashtra 4 Larsen & Tuobro Ltd, Mumbai Large Maharashtra 5 M/s Bharat Forge Ltd- Defence and Aerospace, Bangalore Large Karnataka 6 M/s National Engineering Industries Ltd., Jaipur Large Rajasthan 7 M/s Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. , Vishakhapatnam MSME Andhra Pradesh 8 M/s Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Delhi MSME Delhi 9 M/s Timetooth Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi MSME Delhi 10 Logic Fruit Technologies (P) Ltd. , Gurugram MSME Haryana 11 M/s Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Chandigarh MSME Haryana 12 Yottec Systems LLP, Bangalore MSME Karnataka 13 M/s Edall Systems, Bengaluru MSME Karnataka 14 Valdel Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Bangalore MSME Karnataka 15 M/s Park Controls & Comminications (P) Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka 16 M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru MSME Karnataka 17 M/s Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka 18 M/s Gnani Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka 19 M/s Aidin Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME Karnataka 20 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi MSME Kerala 21 Technocraft Industries India Ltd., Mumbai MSME Maharashtra 22 M/s Amalgamated Industrial Composites Pvt. Ltd. , Nasik, Maharashtra MSME Maharashtra 23 M/s SBEM Pvt. Ltd., Pune MSME Maharashtra 24 M/s Instron Technologies LLP, Pune MSME Maharashtra 25 M/s Jayashree Encoders Pvt. Ltd, Pune MSME Maharashtra 26 Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneshwar MSME Odisha 27 M/s Pilani Electron Tubes & Devices Pvt Ltd, Sangrur MSME Punjab 28 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai MSME Tamil Nadu 29 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME Tamil Nadu 30 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME Tamil Nadu 31 M/s. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Chennai MSME Tamil Nadu 32 Jishnu Communication Ltd., Hyderabad MSME Telangana 33 M/s Smart Machine & Structures, Hyderabad MSME Telangana 34 M/s Navstar Integrated Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana MSME Telangana 35 M/s Rasu Tools Ltd., Sangareddy (Telangana) MSME Telangana 36 M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad MSME Telangana 37 Samtel Avionics Ltd. , Noida MSME Uttar Pradesh 38 M/s Inochi Care Pvt Ltd, Jorhat (Assam) Start-up Assam 39 M/s Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Faridabad Start-up Haryana 40 Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd Bangalore Start-up Karnataka 41 M/s NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Start-up Karnataka 42 M/s Frshr Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore Start-up Karnataka 43 M/s Vashishtha Research Pvt. Ltd., Thiruvananthapuram (D2D winner) Start-up Kerala 44 M/s Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd., Chikhali Start-up Madhya Pradesh 45 M/s Manastu Space Technologies, Pvt Ltd, Mumbai Start-up Maharashtra 46 M/s Chistats Labs Pvt. Ltd, Pune Start-up Maharashtra 47 M/s Tejase Aerosense Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela Start-up Odisha 48 M/s Quartodonda Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Thanjavur (TN) Start-up Tamil Nadu 49 DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Start-up Tamil Nadu 50 M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad Start-up Telangana 51 Raphemphibr Pvt. Ltd. , Start-up Uttar Pradesh 52 M/s Morphedo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Noida Start-up Uttar Pradesh 53 M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow Start-up Uttar Pradesh 54 M/s Scicept Advanced Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal Start-up West Bengal

A total no. of 04 technologies have been successfully developed under TDF Scheme. The details of funds allocated/ disbursed sector-wise, company-wise under the TDF scheme is given below:

S No Name of Company Sector Total Project Cost (In Lakhs ) Amount Disbursed ( in Lakhs) 1 CTTC Bhubaneshwar Autonomous/ Min. MSME 450 124.32813 2 CTTC Bhubaneshwar Autonomous/ Min. MSME 750 93.42841 3 M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Hyderabad Large 890 341.55 4 Bharat Forge Ltd. , Bengaluru Large 911 409.95 5 Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Mumbai Large 897.4 116.25053 6 M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Mumbai Large 210 0 7 Larsen & Tuobro Ltd, Mumbai Large 981 60.41141 8 M/s Bharat Forge Ltd- Defence and Aerospace, Bangalore Large 952.57 171.4626 9 M/s National Engineering Industries Ltd., Jaipur Large 960 116.406 10 Samtel Avionics Ltd. , Noida MSME 517 325.71 11 Logic Fruit Technologies (P) Ltd., Gurugram MSME 517 493.864 12 Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai MSME 485 362.40091 13 Jishnu Communication Ltd., Hyderabad MSME 769.65 213.20387 14 Yottec Systems LLP MSME 598.5 262.17059 15 M/s Edall Systems, Bengaluru MSME 453.05 95.805 16 M/s Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Chandigarh MSME 280 102.53278 17 M/s Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., Delhi MSME 800 287.30827 18 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cochin MSME 32 0 19 Technocraft Industries India Ltd., Mumbai MSME 720 77.51473 20 Zeus Numerix Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneshwar MSME 520 113.16853 21 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai MSME 300 16.79 22 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai MSME 500 93 23 Valdel Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Bangalore MSME 299.97 76.64399 24 M/s Smart Machine & Structures, Hyderabad MSME 173 61.95718 25 M/s Metallic Bellows India Pvt. Ltd, Chennai MSME 295.862 17.784 26 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi MSME 158 0 27 M/s Amalgamated Industrial Composites Pvt. Ltd. , Nasik, Maharashtra MSME 696 93.96 28 M/s Park Controls & Comminications (P) Ltd, Bangalore MSME 318.35888 36.62958 29 M/s Timetooth Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi MSME 858 118.23948 30 M/s Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems Pvt. Ltd., Kochi MSME 237 0 31 M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru MSME 593.10344 78.29928 32 M/s SBEM Pvt. Ltd., Pune MSME 467.815 31.67316 33 M/s Instron Technologies LLP, Pune MSME 130 0 34 M/s Pilani Electron Tubes & Devices Pvt Ltd, Sangrur MSME 376 0 35 M/s Trinitech Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. , Vishakhapatnam MSME 612.1134 24.34475 36 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME 241.56 43.47707 37 M/s Chakradhara Aerospace & Cargo Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore MSME 144 25.92 38 M/s Cogknit Semantics Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME 650 0 39 M/s Gnani Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore MSME 740 0 40 M/s Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore MSME 501 0 41 M/s Navstar Integrated Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Telangana MSME 985 0 42 M/s Rasu Tools Ltd., Sangareddy (Telangana) MSME 463 8.334 43 M/s. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Chennai MSME 885 0 44 M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad MSME 113.071 20.35276 45 M/s Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad MSME 135.708 24.42735 46 M/s Jayashree Encoders Pvt. Ltd, Pune MSME 15 0 47 M/s Aidin Technologies Pvt Ltd MSME 285 0 48 Raphemphibr Pvt. Ltd. Start-up 870 487.7153129 49 Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd Bangalore Start-up 970.58 206.92359 50 M/s Morphedo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Noida Start-up 120 20.28134 51 M/s Manastu Space Technologies, Pvt Ltd, Mumbai Start-up 900 266.84664 52 M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad Start-up 300 53.53 53 M/s Tejase Aerosense Pvt. Ltd., Rourkela Start-up 150 0 54 M/s NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Start-up 100 0 55 M/s Inochi Care Pvt Ltd, Jorhat (Assam) Start-up 64 0 56 M/s Quartodonda Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Thanjavur (TN) Start-up 57 0 57 M/s Combat Robotics India Pvt. Ltd., Chikhali Start-up 90 0 58 M/s Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd. , Faridabad Start-up 100 3.45 59 M/s Frshr Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore Start-up 78 11.2743 60 M/s Scicept Advanced Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal Start-up 82.5 0 61 DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Start-up 57.08 9.745 62 M/s Vashishtha Research Pvt. Ltd.,Thiruvananthapuram (D2D winner) Start-up 100 0 63 M/s Chistats Labs Pvt. Ltd, Pune Start-up 95 0 64 M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow Start-up 135.708 0 65 M/s Alphasine Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Lucknow Start-up 113.071 0 66 DR MGR – ARI Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Start-up 94.5 0 28345.17072 5599.064543

A total of 340 applications as Expression of Interest (EoI) have been received under TDF Scheme for the awarded projects so far. Total time taken for processing the application till award of the project is 06 months on an average for a normal case.

It is a continuous process where payments are linked with the milestones achieved for the specific projects. It takes approximately 45 days for disbursement into the account of the company from the date of submission of bill along with relevant supporting documents received from the company.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Jayadev Galla in Lok Sabha today.