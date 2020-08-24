Renault Launches Duster With The 1.3l Turbo Petrol Engine

New Delhi: Renault India announced the launch of the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine that will power one of the most successful SUVs in India, Renault DUSTER. With this, DUSTER becomes the most powerful SUV in its segment in India. The all new DUSTER with the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine will be available in three variants with a 6-speed manual option at a starting price of INR10.49 lakhs, while the X-Tronic CVT will be available in two variants with a starting price of INR12.99 lakhs. Renault will also offer the option of the existing 1.5L Petrol engine and the Renault DUSTER range starts at INR 8.59 lakhs.

The 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine is an advanced, high-power, turbo charged,BSVI compliant engine that offers best-in-class power and torque of156PS @ 5500 rpm and 254 Nm @1600 rpm respectively. The modern engine comes with advanced technologies like Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) which provides high performance and efficiency, Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Advanced Thermomanagement for efficiency and reduced emissions.Together with enabling maximum power in the segment, DUSTER offers superior fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl in manual transmission and 16.42kmpl in the CVT version.

“The launch of Renault DUSTER equipped with the 1.3L Turbo Petrolengine marks a new chapter in the DUSTER journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successfulglobal SUVs and Crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana. DUSTER has achieved an iconic statusin one of the most dynamic automotive markets. Over the years, adventure enthusiasts and numerous Indianfamilies have established a strong bond with this True SUV. The bold and more powerful DUSTER will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

To further ensure a continued customer association, Renault has announced a loyalty benefit scheme including an AMC package exclusively for existing Duster owners upgrading to the new 1.3L Duster.

The iconic Renault DUSTER looks bolder with the Crimson Red Accents on the Front Grille, Tail Gate, Roof Rails & Fog lamp cover which complements the Turbo petrol engine inside. The bold look is further accentuated with the tri-winged full chrome grille, dual tone body colour front bumper which features muscular skid plates, signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs that sync perfectly with the dominating and broad hood. The all new R17 Forza Diamond Cut alloy wheels enhance the commanding look of the iconic DUSTER.

DUSTER offers a high ground clearance of 205 mm. The new Duster now comes with remote Pre-Cooling function which allows the customers to switch on the engine and start the air conditioning even before entering the car with the key fob. DUSTER comes with a 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide.To further enhance the fuel efficiency and lower emissions and cost of ownership, Renault DUSTER comes with the Smart Start/Stop function which automatically switches off the engine when the car is stopped and re-starts on driver demand detection.

The Renault DUSTER is compliant with front, side & pedestrian crash norms, stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across all versions of the Renault DUSTER. Features such as Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist enhance the SUV capability of Duster.

