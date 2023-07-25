Reliance Foundation extends support to families affected by Balasore Rail Accident

Bhubaneswar: Further extending its support to the families severely affected by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Reliance Foundation has commenced several initiatives including distribution of dry ration, emotional and psychological support through Sneha Srujan sessions along with supply of aid and equipment.

The tragic incident had created uncertainty among the dependents of the deceased and severely injured, trying to recuperate from this disaster in the absence of their beloved ones and the sudden shock due to livelihood loss. The ten-point measures announced earlier by Reliance Foundation is aimed to address the pain-points of the families by providing support based on the critical needs of the families.

Reliance Foundation intervened through the “Sneha Srujan” campaign focusing on improving the psychological challenges of the communities including parents and children. The three rounds of Sneha Srujan sessions with students, parents, teachers, other stakeholders, has helped in reducing stress and resulted in a significant increase in the number of students coming to school and attending the classes. The Foundation also supported the school with five writing boards which helped in timely functioning of the newly built classrooms.

While the livelihood loss was coupled with food insecurity, the Foundation initiated the provision of dry ration to the affected families for six months. In Odisha, Reliance Foundation through Reliance Retail stores ensured supply dry ration relief to the families in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack Jajpur, Keonjar, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapada.

As part of critical life support announced by the Reliance Foundation to help the severely injured and permanently disabled with necessary aid such as wheelchair, RF team identified the need and provided wheelchair to an affected individual from Barpada village in Bhadrak, who was partially disabled with restricted mobility. This support was crucial as the affected individual reported to be struggling being bedridden and dependant on family members for even a smaller movement within the house.