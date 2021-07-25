Reliance Digital Announces Digital India Sale

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Digital is all set to launch India’s Biggest Electronics Sale – the Digital India Sale on July 26. The sale will be liveat all Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores and also on www.reliancedigital.in. Customers can avail unbeatable deals on the widest range of electronic items and an assured 10%Cashback* on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum transaction of Rs. 10,000/- from July 22 to August 5, 2021. They can save up to Rs. 5,000/- on SBI Credit card transactions. The offer is also available on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Special offers are available across a wide range of categories such as Televisions, Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops and Accessories.

In the Smartphone category, customers can avail discounts and attractive cashbacks. Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage coverage is available on purchase of select phones till July 31. The highly-anticipated Oneplus Nord2 smartphone will be available for sale after its launch on July 28.In addition to this, some of the most soughtafter wearables in the market, such as Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular 44mm and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 will be available at irresistible prices. The brand new smart watch Fire-Boltt AGNI with SpO2 feature will be exclusively available on the Digital India sale for a special price of Rs. 2,599/.

In the Laptop category, customers could get benefits worth up to Rs. 14,990/-, in addition to bank cashback and brand warranty offers. The Asus 10th Gen i5 Gaming Laptop with 16 GB RAM & 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics will be available at a special price of Rs. 64,999/-. Also, the Macbook Pro will be available at a flat price of Rs. 1,12,990/-, with an exclusive HDFC cashback of Rs. 7000/- for students and teachers. Customers could also buy Thin & Light laptops at prices starting from just Rs. 16,999/-*. The special deal on Thin & Light laptops will be available only on July 26 and 27.

There will be a range of exciting offers on other electronic items as well. 32” smart TVs will be available at prices starting from Rs. 12,990/-*. Direct-cool refrigerators will be available at prices starting from Rs.11,990*, along with freebies worth up to Rs. 1,999/-*. Top-load washing machines will be available at prices starting from Rs. 13,290/-*, along with freebies worth up to Rs. 1,999/-*. Also, a Breakfast Combo (a sandwich maker and an electric kettle) worth Rs. 3,498/-will be available at a special price of Rs. 1,199/-*.

The Digital India Sale experience has been made even more rewarding this year with easy financing and EMI options. Customers can also avail Insta Delivery* (delivery in less than 3 hours) and Store Pick-up* options from their nearest stores. All stores and delivery partners are strictly following COVID-safety measures in the interest of the safety of customers and employees.