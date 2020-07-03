Recovery rate in Chhattisgarh- 78.4 percent, fourth highest at national level

Raipur: Better management of COVID-19 crisis management in Chhattisgarh have begun to show positive results. Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Chhattisgarh is way better than all the neighbouring states. Nearly 78.4 per cent patients in Chhattisgarh have recovered, whereas recovery rate in Maharashtra is 54.2%, Madhya Pradesh 76.7%, Uttar Pradesh 69.1%, Andhra Pradesh 45.4%, Telangana 48.8%, Odisha 72.9%, Jharkhand 76.9%. Out of the 3023 COVID-19 positive patients found in Chhattisgarh, 2362 patients have recovered and healed.

At national-level, Chhattisgarh ranks fourth among the states with best recovery rates. Among the states with more than 50 cases of COVID-19,only Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Tripura have higher recovery rate than Chhattisgarh. Even in terms of mortality, Chhattisgarh is better than the neighboring states. The death rate in Chhattisgarh due to COVID-19 is only 0.5, while it is 4.4 percent in the neighboring state of Maharashtra, 4.2 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 1.2 percent in Andhra Pradesh, 1.5 percent in Telangana, 0.5 percent in Odisha and 0.6 percent in Jharkhand.

Keeping in mind the possibility of COVID-19, preparations for control and prevention of the infection were started in Chhattisgarh right from the beginning of February, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel. Initially, corona virus screening facility was available only in AIIMS Raipur. Later, RTPCR test facility for COVID-19 screening was expanded by setting up high-level labs in government medical colleges of Jagdalpur, Raipur and Raigarh. COVID-19 screening test facility is also available in IRL Lab and private sector SRL Lab at Lalpur, Raipur. Pool-testing is also being conducted to increase the scope of screening. So far, samples of one lakh 66 thousand 656 people have been tested in the state. Out of the 3023 people found positive, 2362 currently have recovered and currently there are 647 active patients in the state.

Health Minister Mr. T.S. Singhdeo said that proper arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made in eight regional and 22 district level hospitals of the state. These hospitals have the capacity to provide medical treatment to as many as 3384 people. These hospitals have also been equipped with the facilities of 445 ICUs and 296 HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds. In addition to these hospitals, 146 COVID care centers have also been established, where 8161 people can be accommodated for treatment. Adequate number of N-95 masks, PPE kits, triple layer masks, VTMs and essential medicines has been made available in all the COVID hospitals. Health Minister Mr. Singhdeo is constantly reviewing the system of COVID-19 screening and treatment through the State COVID Control and Command Center. The department has also arranged 15,835 beds in 166 quarantine centers across the state.

Considering the return of large number of migrant workers in the state, about 21 thousand quarantine centers have been set up in gram panchayats and urban bodies, which have total accommodation capacity of about seven lakh. Four and a half lakh workers who have returned to the state from various states have reached their homes safely after completing the quarantine period of 14 days. They have been given instructions to stay in home quarantine for ten more days, as an additional precautionary measure.

