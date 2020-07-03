Union Minister of Jal Shakti held a VC with Haryana Chief Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discussed various aspects of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Haryana with Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar through video conferencing today. This is in continuation of extensive exercise carried out by the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti by consulting States/ UTs for the last 3 months, wherein status of water supply schemes in States were analyzed so as to provide household tap connections in villages. Government of India is implementing the flagship programme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in partnership with States to ensure every rural household in the country has Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) for providing drinking water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis at affordable service delivery charges leading to improvement in their living standards. It’s the endeavour of the Government to provide tap connections in rural households on priority basis during prevailing CoVid-19 situation, so that rural people don’t have to go through the hardship of fetching water from public stand-posts.

The CM assured that all households of the State will be provided with tap connections by 2022. All ‘dhanis’/ habitations in rural areas will be covered through piped water supply, so that poor and marginalized people get tap connections in household premises. Haryana is planning 100% coverage by 2022 ahead of national goal by 2024. By doing so, Haryana will be among the leading states to accomplish the ambitious target of providing tap connection to every rural household.

Out of 28.94 lakh rural households in the State of Haryana, 18.83 lakh (59.36%) households have already been provided with FHTCs. Out of the remaining 10.11 lakh households, Haryana plans to provide tap connections in 7 lakh households during 2020-21. During the current year, State is planning for 100% coverage of 1 district and 2,898 villages out of total 6,987 villages in the State.

In 2020-21, ₹ 289 Crores central fund is available and including State share there is assured availability of ₹ 760 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission. State is eligible for additional allocation based on physical and financial performance. In addition to this, Haryana has been allocated ₹ 1,264 Crores under 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs and 50% of it is to be used for water supply and sanitation. Central Minister requested the CM to plan for utilizing this fund for rural water supply, grey-water management and most importantly for ensuring long-term operation and maintenance of water supply schemes.

Union Minister urged the CM for constituting village water & sanitation committee/ Paani Samitis as a sub-committee of Gram Panchayat with minimum 50% of women members that will be responsible for planning, designing, implementing and operating & maintaining of in-village water supply systems. It was also stressed that all villages have to prepare Village Action Plan (VAP) which essentially will comprise of development/ augmentation of drinking water sources, water supply systems, grey-water re-use and operation and maintenance component.

Appreciating the initiatives of Haryana in grey water management through the waste stabilization ponds popularly known as five-pond system, Union Minister urged to adopt similar approach for managing household waste water and domestic waste for every village, so that State emerges as a role model in creating such ‘Swachh Gaon’.

Dashboard of PHED launched by Chief Minister, is a dynamic platform, wherein the details of villages, tap connections, financial progress, etc. could be monitored on real time basis. This is a fine example of bringing in transparency and ensuring accountability.

During the CoVid-19 pandemic situation, efforts to provide household tap connections in rural areas will definitely improve the ease of living especially for the women and girls by reducing their drudgery.

Related

comments