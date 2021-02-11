Record Productivity in Steel Handling on M.V. DONG MINH at Paradip

Paradip: Navaratna Company M/s. Steel Authority of India Ltd. nominated M. V. Dong Minh at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) Berth No.1 for export loading of Steel slabs of 16,126.85 MT for Thailand on 4th Feb ’21. As customary, PICT accorded the highest priority for its customer and did extensive planning before the vessel berthed for suitable storage, feeding, and loading on the ship with utmost safety. After comprehensive planning, the vessel was berthed on arrival to avoid any delay costs to the shipper. During the operation, PICT achieved the record loading rate of 12,184 MT in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 10,936 MT of similar cargo on 14th Sept ’20 in M.V. Greenwich. SAIL was pleased with the operational excellence of PICT and reiterated its commitment to increase volume from Paradip for all its premium products.

