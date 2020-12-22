Recognition for increasing consensus on Indo- US Strategic Partnership, says PM Narendra Modi on accepting Legion of Merit Award from US

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is deeply honored for being awarded Legion of Merit by the US Government.

In a series of tweets, he said, “I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership.

The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people’s unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity.

On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government’s firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties.”

