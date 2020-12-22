Odisha Finance Department has been holding Pre-Budget consultation with a cross section of the society

Bhubaneswar: Finance Department has been holding Pre-Budget consultation with a cross section of the society. In the previous years, in order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Finance Department have initiated the process of obtaining inputs for Budget preparation through the dedicated Budget web-portal, e-mail, WhatsApp and SMS. The portal displays all budget related documents.

Now, Finance Department invites suggestions in a structured format in the Budget web-portal https://budget.odisha.gov.in to be used as an input in the process of

preparation of Annual Budget 2021-22. Suggestions canbe sent by e-mail to the address [email protected] Similarly, suggestions for Budget are also invited through

Whatsapp to the Mobile number (+91)9438161111 and through social media platforms like Twitter (@FdOdisha) and Facebook (@FinanceOdisha). This facility will be

available for one month from 22nd December, 2020 till 21st January, 2021. Members of the public, Civil Society Organisation, Advocacy Groups and other

stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget making process of the State Government.

