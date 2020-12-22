Ministry of Railways introduces Policy regarding Premium Indent to facilitate freight customers

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has introduced the policy regarding Premium Indent on 11th December 2020 to facilitate freight customers.

Under this policy, if a customer places request for Premium Indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow.

The salient features of the policy are given below-

a. In sidings, the customer can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also indicate whether he will load if the rake is supplied after due date on Normal tariff rate.

b. The customer shall be required to pay 5% premium on normal freight which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight.

c. In the goods shed also, customer will be permitted to place premium indent. Customer will get priority for allocation on two days as notified under Preferential Traffic Order issued by Traffic Transportation directorate of Railway Board from time to time, presently being Monday and Friday. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow.

d. Premium Indent once placed cannot be withdrawn; withdrawal of the indent shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid.

e. This premium indent policy will not be applicable to restricted destinations and destinations regulated by quota.

f. This is an optional scheme.

