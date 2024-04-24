REC signs agreement with CVPPPL for ₹1869 Cr term loan for Kiru 624MW Hydro Project  

Gurugram : REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has signed an agreement with Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited (CVPPPL) for financial assistance of ₹1869.265 Crore as Term Loan.

The loan will be utilized for Development, Construction and Operation of Greenfield Kiru Hydro Electric Project (4 x156 MW) on River Chenab located in Kishtwar District of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Ramesh Mukhiya, Managing Director; Shri Vasant Hurmade, General Manager (C&P); Shri Sanjay Kumar Gupta, General Manager (Finance) from CVPPPL and Shri Pramod Kumar Soni, Dy. General Manager; Shri Rishabh Jain, Dy. General Manager from REC Limited, among other key officials from both organizations.

Kiru Hydro Electric Project (624 MW), a run-of-river scheme is proposed on river Chenab in district Kishtwar of Union Territory of J&K and is about 42 kms from Kishtwar. The Project envisages construction of 135 m high Dam and an underground Power House with 4 units of 156 MW each.