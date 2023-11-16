RBI Tightens Norms for Consumer Credit, Raises Risk Weight on Unsecured Loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced stricter guidelines for consumer credit on Thursday, directing banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to implement higher risk weights for unsecured personal loans. This regulatory adjustment aims to encourage lenders to exercise greater caution while extending such advances.

In its circular, the RBI announced a 25-percentage point increase in the risk weight assigned to unsecured consumer loans. However, these revised norms will not apply to specific loan categories such as housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, and loans backed by gold or gold jewelry.

The central bank’s move underscores a proactive approach to mitigate risks associated with unsecured borrowing, prompting financial institutions to reevaluate their lending practices in this domain. By elevating the risk weight, the RBI aims to induce a more prudent and responsible approach among lenders towards unsecured personal loans.

The exemption of certain secured loans from these tightened norms suggests a targeted focus on unsecured credit segments. This strategic measure aims to enhance risk management within the lending ecosystem while safeguarding specific secured loan categories from the impact of increased risk weightage.

The RBI’s regulatory intervention signals a concerted effort to strengthen the credit landscape, ensuring a balanced and sustainable lending framework while prioritizing the stability of the financial sector. This move is anticipated to prompt lenders to reassess their risk assessment strategies and maintain a cautious stance, particularly concerning unsecured consumer loans.