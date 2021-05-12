Ratification of Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana by Council of Ministers

Bhopal: The Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana was ratified in a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The cabinet decided to increase the contribution of the state government (employer) from 10 percent to 14 percent in the National Pension System Scheme from April 1, 2021.



The cabinet has approved the creation of the post of deputy chairman by dedicating the post of director general of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis. Deputy Chairman of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis will also be the ex-officio deputy chairman of Madhya Pradesh Policy and Planning Commission. One post of Chief Executive Officer and one post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, thus 2 posts have been created in the institute.



The cabinet decided to allot 20.95 hectare land of village Malanpur district Bhind to Sainik School Society, New Delhi with zero interest and one rupee annual land rent to set up Sainik School.



The cabinet has declared Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation as the nodal agency of the state for arranging DAP, Complex, Potash and Urea fertilisers in the state from 2021-22 to 2023-24 and to make advance storage of fertilisers to make its arrangements as per the requirement in the state through Markfed. For this, every year from 2021-22 to 2023-24, the state government decided to provide a free government guarantee of Rs 600 crore as per the proposal of Markfed.



The cabinet decided to reduce the minimum age limit for the selection of Krishak Mitras in the state from 40 years to 25 years under the Government of India aided Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension-Atma.



The cabinet decided to extend the period of earlier implemented merger scheme by June 30, 2021 for completion of merger of remaining service personnel for merger of State / District Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (Land Development Bank).



The cabinet endorsed the order issued by the Narmada Valley Development Department in connection with the issuance of equity shares of up to Rs. 1500 crore allocated to Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited in the second supplementary in the financial year 2020-21.



The cabinet decided to undertake the execution of the contract by the Joint Commissioner Cooperatives, liquidator of Madhya Pradesh State Oilseeds Growers’ Cooperative Union, after the H-1 deposited 100% of the bid price amount in the tender issued by the Cooperatives Department for scrapping of the plant and machinery installed on the industrial asset at Soybean Processing Plant, Pachama District, Sehore.



The cabinet decided to undertake the execution of the contract by the district collector after it found the financial tender amount and the amount bid in e-auction of the tender for the release of 5 land parcels located in Cosmo Anand, Sirol, District Gwalior of the Revenue Department and approved the bid amount of H-1 tenderer as highest after the tenderer has deposited 100 percent of the tender bid price amount.



The Council of Ministers decided to proceed with the execution of the contract through district collector in the tender issued for the release of assets of Revenue Department’s Alfa Nagar Colony, Village Mehra, Ward No-7 District Gwalior, and found the highest amount of the tender price of the tenderers and the bid amount in the e-auction after the H- 1 tenderer submitted 100 percent of the tender bid price amount.

