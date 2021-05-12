Madhya Pradesh CM informs about downfall rates in corona cases

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the corona infection is continuously coming under control in the state. The corona positivity rate had reached 25% in the state, which has been steadily decreasing. Now it has come down to 14.78%. Today 9754 new cases of corona have found.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that most of the population (88%) of the state is being covered under Mukhyamantri Covid Kalyan Yojana. Only the upper class is left out. It should be ensured that the benefit of this scheme reaches all the districts.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing through video conferencing before the cabinet meeting from his residence today. Ministers and officials concerned attended the meeting through video conferencing.



The cabinet meeting started with the recitation of Vande-Matram. After this, tributes were paid to late MLAs Shri Jugal Kishore Bagri, Shri Brijendra Singh Rathore and Smt. Kalavati Bhuria and two minutes’ silence was observed.



5 months’ free ration to the poor



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 5 months’ free fair price ration is being given to every poor of every section of the state, out of which 3 months’ ration is being provided by the state government and 2 months by the central government. There is no need of eligibility-slip, thumb impression, Aadhar linkage etc. for this. It should be ensured that every poor gets this ration.



Preparation for the third wave



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state is also fully conscious of the third wave of corona and health infrastructure and health services are constantly being strengthened for it. Arrangements have also been made for the treatment of black fungus as a side effect of corona treatment.



Congratulations on wheat procurement



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that so far 1 crore metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the state during the corona crisis. For this, the Cooperatives and Food Departments deserve to be congratulated. The government is also purchasing wheat without shine. The expenditure of Rs 31 crore 19 lakh for the purchase of wheat without shine last year has been borne by the state government.

