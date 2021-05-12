“Corona test is every citizen’s right”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Corona test is every citizen’s right. Whoever wants to get the test done will be tested free of cost. More than 26 thousand Corona patients are being treated free of cost in the state. Of these, 22 thousand 237 patients are being treated free of cost in government hospitals, 3080 in contracted hospitals and 1335 patients in allied hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the oxygen plants being set up in the state should be commissioned soon and where CT scan machines are to be installed, they should be installed soon. Collectors should make recruitments on contract basis immediately in hospitals where there is a shortage of medical staff.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that after Corona, a few cases of a disease called Black Fungus have surfaced. An advisory issued by the Government of India in this connection should be sent to all hospitals of the state and treatment of this disease should be done according to the prescribed protocol.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the situation and arrangements of the Corona in the districts today through video conferencing from his residence after talks with members of Corona Control Core Group. Members of the core group, ministers and officials in charge of the districts were present at the meeting.



9754 new cases



There are 9754 new cases of Corona in the state, 9517 patients have recovered and 1 lakh 11 thousand 366 are active patients. Today the positivity rate in the state was 14.78 percent. Weekly positivity is 17.2 percent. The state ranked 15th in the country in terms of infection.



Ten districts with more than 200 new cases



There are more than 200 new cases in 10 districts of the state. 1651 new cases have been reported in Indore, 1412 in Bhopal, 793 in Gwalior, 542 in Jabalpur, 350 in Ratlam, 275 in Ujjain, 251 in Rewa, 243 in Damoh, 242 in Shahdol and 210 in Shivpuri.



Special strategy must for Ratlam district



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ratlam’s situation is worrisome, special attention should be given there. The Corona growth rate in Ratlam is 2.8 percent and weekly positivity is 25.7 percenrt which is much higher than the state average. As many as 366 cases are coming up daily. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that a special strategy should be chalked out for Ratlam. Beds, oxygen etc. should be provided at small centers in the district.



Weekly positivity of Damoh is 26.3 percent



A review of Damoh district revealed that the weekly positivity there is 26.3 percent which is quite high. The growth rate is 2.4 percent and 146 patients on an average are coming every day. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that a team should go from door-to-door in the district under the Kill Corona campaign and identify each patient and treat them. Corona curfew should be strictly enforced to break the chain of infection.



335 private hospitals affiliated with Ayushman Bharat Yojana



So far, 335 private hospitals have been linked under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state, in which 1335 Covid patients are being given free treatment.



Monsters must not be spared



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that those who make fake Remdesivir and engage in black marketing are monsters, strict action should be taken against them. In this regard, help of legal experts should be taken. It was told that so far, action has been taken under NSA and FIR registered in 48 such cases in the state.

