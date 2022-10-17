Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritania, Central African Republic, Gambia, Ghana, Ethiopia and Cabo Verde in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on October 17, 2022, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from AFRICA who are attending the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and the DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In the course of the meetings, the Raksha Mantri met with Major General Hanana Ould Sidi, Defence Minister of Mauritania; Mr Rameaux-Claude Bireau, Defence Minister of Central African Republic; Mr Sering Modou Njie Defence Minister of Gambia; Mr Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul Defence Minister of Republic of Ghana; Dr. Abraham Belay Defence Minister of Republic of Ethiopia and Mrs Janine Tatiana Santos Lelis Defence Minister of Republic of Cabo Verde.

The entire spectrum of defence cooperation was discussed during the meetings, with focus on identifying avenues to expand mutually beneficial collaboration.

On October 18, 2022, Raksha Mantri will host the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) in Gandhinagar. Defence cooperation issues between India and the African countries will be discussed during the meeting. A joint declaration will be issued after the dialogue.