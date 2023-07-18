Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh & his Argentine counterpart Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana hold talks in New Delhi to deepen defence ties

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held talks with the visiting Minister of Defence of Argentine Republic Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana in New Delhi on July 18, 2023. Both Ministers discussed the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives, including measures to enhance defence industrial partnership.



Earlier in the day, the Argentine Defence Minister visited the National War Memorial and laid a wreath while paying homage to the fallen heroes. A Tri-service Guard of Honour was also presented to the visiting dignitary before the talks with the Raksha Mantri.



Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana arrived in New Delhi on July 17, 2023 on a four-day visit to India. He is accompanied by Secretary International Affairs, Argentine Ministry of Defence Mr Francisco Cafiero.



The Argentine Defence Minister visited BrahMos Aerospace and is scheduled to interact with leading think-tanks in Delhi. He will also travel to Bengaluru and visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) facilities and separately interact with the defence start-ups in an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).



India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019. An MoU on defence cooperation too has been in force since 2019 while both sides are engaged to conclude further instruments to deepen the engagement. India and Argentina are working closely together to make defence engagements an important facet of their Strategic Partnership.