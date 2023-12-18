Rajasthan Tourism bags Two Prestigious Awards at Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards 2023

Jaipur : Rajasthan Tourism has grabbed awards in two coveted categories at the 13th edition of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards. The state has been honoured as the ‘Favourite Leisure Destination in India’ and also as the ‘Favourite Indian State for Road Trips,’ showcasing its diverse appeal to travellers.

It is noteworthy that Rajasthan Tourism has also won the award for the ‘Best Destination Wedding Award’ presented by the Outlook Traveller Magazine, earlier this month.

Expressing her delight for winning the awards, Dr. Rashmi Sharma, Director, Rajasthan Tourism, said, “We are delighted to have the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards 2023 in two different categories. This marks our second award this December. Our commitment remains steadfast in promoting Rajasthan Tourism on a global scale through active participation in various Travel Marts and exhibitions. Our goal is to enhance both foreign and domestic tourist footfall in Rajasthan. Receiving this accolade is not merely an achievement; it is a lasting mark of distinction for Rajasthan as a Tourism Destination “

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards are considered the pinnacle of travel recognition, setting a benchmark in the hospitality industry. Selected by discerning travellers, these awards not only recognize excellence but also establish standards for unparalleled service, luxury, and exceptional experiences.