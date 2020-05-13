Rajasthan sent 1200 labourers from Barmer to #Bihar free of cost, paid Rs 4 lakh to Railways as fare of 600 Labourers

Jaipur: Twelve hundred labourers who were sent from Barmer to Motihari in Bihardid not have to pay any train fare. The fare of 600 labourers was borne by state government while the fare of the remaining 600 labourers was paid by various companies and contractors directly to the railways.

The District Collector Barmer Shri Vishram Meena informed that as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government and subsequently by the State Government, the stranded migrant labourers, tourists, pilgrims, students and others were allowed to be transported to their home states. As a follow of these guidelines, it was decided to send the migrant labourers to their native states through various means of transport, he added.

Shri Meena said that survey and identification of such workers of Bihar was done through sub divisional officers, in which about 1675 workers were identified in Barmer district. Of these, 600 workers were found to be stranded as per the guidelines of the Central and State Government. The remaining 1075 labourers were found engaged in works being carried on by other companies on behalf of Vedanta Cairn Energy India Limited, the main company of oil mining in the district. These companies includeLNT,Unique Enter Prices, Oswal Infrastructure, JSW, CP, Aroltech Infra Company etc. Similarly, the work of Cairn Vedanta was being executed by companies like Neostrechto, Chatterjee Engineering, Neptune Power, Roshan Traders etc. in the Gudmalani region in the district, Shri Meena stated.

The District Collector apprised that a proposal was submitted to the Transport Commissioner to send 1675 workers stranded in Barmer district to Bihar through train. This was approved and 1200 passengers were sent from Barmer to Motihari through train on May 10. The District Administration paid Rs 4.05 lakh to the Railways as fare at the rate of Rs675 per labourer of 600 workers on the train. Similarly, the fare of 316 workers of Barmer subdivision and 284 laborers of Gudmalani subdivision was deposited directly into the railway account by various companies and contractors.

It is to be noted that no fare has been paid by any labourer and on the basis of the report received from the subdivisional officers, no contractor also has charged any amount from the labourers.

Related

comments