Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs. 82.41 crore in accounts of 8241 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Bhopal: The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs. 82 crore 41 lakh in the bank accounts of 8 thousand 241 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Shahri) by single click at Mantralaya today. Sixty percent of the total amount has been contributed by Union Government and 40 percent by the State Government.

So far 5 lakh 82 thousand 625 houses have been sanctioned in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Shahri) Beneficiary Based Personal Housing Construction (BLC) component. At present, the amount of 13 thousand 972 beneficiaries of Green and Orange Zone has been transferred to the accounts of urban bodies. Beneficiaries of Green and Orange Zones to whom the amount has been transferred will be able to construct their houses. The Commissioner Urban Administration Shri P. Narhari and other concerned were present during the conference.

Makaan (House) is also essential besides Roti and Kapda

While interacting with the beneficiaries through video conferencing, Shri Chouhan said that Roti, Kapda as well as Makaan (House) are essential for everyone. Housing scheme is being executed to meet this need. Each beneficiary will be given an amount of Rs. 2 lakh 50 thousand in three installments for building a house. Today, an amount of Rs. One lakh has been given to each beneficiary towards the first installment. Build a good house, complete the work on time, the second and third installment will reach your accounts soon.

Take precautions and continue working

Shri Chouhan asked the beneficiaries to take full precautions for protection from Corona infection. Wear masks, maintain a distance of two yards and wash your hands frequently. Beware of Corona, don’t be afraid. Carry out your business and work with utmost care. MNREGA and other works are being conducted by the government. Benefit is being given to every poor under the Sambal Yojana.

My mother’s dream of building a house realized today

Shri Chouhan interacted through video conferencing with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Lata Chandravanshi of Kurawar-Rajgarh, Rajesh Sharma Obaidullaganj-Raisen, Omprakash Chaurasia Biloua- Gwalior, Afsana Shah of Dabra-Gwalior, Sarita Bai of Pandhana-Khandwa, Nilesh Tiwari of Katni, Vijay Shivhare of Kotma, Hari Singh Goud of Umaria, Roop Singh Patel of Devri-Sagar and Mukesh Suryavanshi of Kanad- Agar, Shri Rajesh Sharma, the beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana of Obaidullaganj told the Chief Minister that today my mother’s dream of building a house has come true, myself and my mother are very happy today.

Mama, Aap very good hain, Yahan Bhi Sab Very-Very Good hain

When Shri Chouhan asked the beneficiary of Kotma- Anuppur, Shri Vijay Shivhare, how is everyone there, then he said that “Mama, Aap very good hain aur Yahan bhi Sab very-very good hain”. We have received the money to build house, we are all very happy. Sushri Afsana Shah of Dabra, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister said that because of you we got the house today, thank you very much.

