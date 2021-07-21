Rajasthan Governor condoles on the martyrdom of Governor’s jawan Shiv Narayan Meena

Jaipur: Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra has condoled the martyrdom of ITBP jawan Shri Shiv Narayan Meena, resident of Kaudiya village of Karauli district, who was martyred in the struggle with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.



Governor Shri Mishra has prayed to God to grant peace to the virtuous soul of the martyr and to give strength to the family members to bear the loss of their loss.

