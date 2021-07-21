Rajasthan CM ensures immediate support Divyang Pankaj Meena

Jaipur: Due to the sensitivity of Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, Divyang Pankaj Meena, resident of Udaipur district, has got relief with immediate effect. Now Pankaj will be able to save his life with artificial hands.



Pankaj, 25, a resident of village Kagdar in the tribal area, had lost both his hands in his childhood due to electrocution in the field due to electric wires. A mountain of sorrow was broken on him and his entire family due to this incident, but Pankaj did not lose heart and studied till the tenth standard showing dedication and courage.

Pankaj reached the Chief Minister’s residence on July 19 with the hope of help. Here the officials listened to his pain and saw that despite not having both hands, he had studied till the tenth standard with his hard work and dedication, then the officials informed the Chief Minister about the matter. The Chief Minister directed to get Pankaj’s prosthetic hand installed with immediate effect. Acting with prompt effect on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the officials got both the artificial hands of Pankaj free of cost through Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti. Due to this sensitivity and kindness of the Chief Minister, on July 20, Pankaj got both prosthetic hands and Pankaj got a big relief. This will make it easier for him to do his daily tasks and will also provide support for livelihood.



Pankaj, getting emotional with the sensitivity of the Chief Minister, said that he was struggling with life without both hands for years. He did not expect that his suffering would be resolved in such a short time. He said that the Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot is indeed the messiah of the poor and the helpless.

