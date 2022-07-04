Raipur : When the Chief Minister relished Koilar and Chench Bhaji at farmer Balram’s home

New Delhi : The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel tasted Koilar, Chench, and Munga Bhaji at farmer Balram’s home in village Sakola under the Pendra Development Block in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district. Enjoying the deliciousness of Arhar Dal, Rice, and Urad Badi along with tasty Bhaji during the Monsoon season wad indeed a delightful experience. Family member and the Sarpanch of Sakola, Mrs. Heeramati said that there is a Baadi just behind the house where vegetables like Munga, Chench Bhaji, Koilar Bhaji, Okra, and beans are grown. Heeramati gladdened the Chief Minister by feeding him her homegrown Chench, Koilar, and Munga Bhaji.

The Sarpanch Mrs. Heeramati said that the Government’s “Narwa, Garwa, Ghurwa, and Baadi Scheme has immensely benefitted farmers. Every farmer is growing vegetables in the empty space behind their houses after being inspired by the Baadi Scheme. Due to this, not only the members of the home are getting fresh and healthy vegetables, but are also gaining monetarily by selling these vegetables in the market.