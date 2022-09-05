Raipur : The diverse tradition, literature and philosophy of our country teaches us to respect difference in opinions

New Delhi :India has always had a rich tradition of Upanishads and vedic logic. Our traditional literature is a treasure worth cherishing,it also teaches us to respect disagreements and take different opinions in consideration with utmost harmony. At the same time, many types of ‘darshans’ took place in our country and in spite of disagreements, everyone was respected equally. Charvak is a great example of this school of philosophy, which states “Yavat jeevet sukham jeevet rinam kritva ghritam pibet,” but he was also not disrespected.

Unfortunately, over the years there has been increased resistance to dissent, which is a matter of great concern for India as a collective unit.The Chief Minister said this on the occasion of honoring retired teachers in Bhansuli. The Chief Minister said that studiousity is of great importance in our tradition. We have been following the age old tradition of ‘guru shishya’ since the gurukul era which has shaped numerous scholars. People become writers by studying a lot in universities, they become litterateurs, but recently a new university called WhatsApp University has come into existence which is spreading misinformation and hindering our unity as a country, it does not require any kind of degree to spread propaganda through this. Patriots like Pandit Nehru who spent 10 years in jail against the British, but unfortunately, forgetting their contribution, false propaganda is being spread against him.

We did the work of strengthening the school system so that there is no attempt to distort our excellent tradition. We have expanded English education through Swami Atmanand Schools. Sanskrit will also be taught here. The library was made with state of the art books and infrastructure that children can attain education through a diverse variety of books.

Mr. Baghel further said that there were great philosophers like Shankaracharya in India who spoke of ‘Brahma Satyam Jagat Mithya’.

Gurus like Ramanujacharya started the Bhakti movement which inspired a diverse variety of art,literature and music . After this, gurus like Kabir, Nanak put forward the tradition of Guru. Kabir has even described Guru as a superior being to Govind.

Gandhiji’s experiences of the Round Table- The Chief Minister also apprised the people regarding Gandhiji’s memoirs of the Round Table Conference. He said that Mahatma Gandhi remained in a dhoti kurta in the round table conference despite the harsh winter and narrated how the British played a big role in ending India’s self-reliant economy.

Rs 500 crore for the maintenance of schools – The Chief Minister said on this occasion that education and health are our most important needs. We have decided to spend Rs 500 crore for the maintenance of our schools. Chhattisgarhi and local languages ​​will also be taught in our schools one day. We have decided to start 5000 kindergartens. We introduced English education through 51 Swami Atmanand schools. Today the number has increased to 279. Next year 422 new Swami Atmanand schools will be started. In this way 701 Swami Atmanand Vidyalayas exist in the state to illuminate the future of Chhattisgarh through education. Today we have opened a school in Nava Raipur as well. The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a mini stadium at Bhansuli today. The Vice Chancellor of Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Mr. Keshari Nath Verma, former MLA Mr. Pradeep Choubey and Educationist Mr. Syed Fazil also addressed the gathering. The Chairman of School Management Committee, Mr. Puran Sahu also addressed the gathering and expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister. On this occasion, District Panchayat Vice President Mr. Ashok Sahu, District Central Cooperative Bank President Mr. Jawahar Verma, District Mandi Board President Mr. Ashwini Sahu and other dignitaries were present.

