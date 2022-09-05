Raipur : We are serving ‘Mother Earth, Gaumata’ through Godhan Nyay Yojana: Cheif Minister Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel virtually released an amount of Rs 5 crore 09 lakh to the beneficiaries as the 51st installment of Godhan Nyay Yojana in a programme organized at his residence today. This includes Rs 2 crore 69 lakh to cow dung vendors and Rs 1 crore 48 lakh and Rs 93 lakh to Gauthan Samitis and women Self-Help Groups respectively as a dividend.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that nearly 15 lakh quintals of vermicompost made using cow dung purchased under Godhan Nyay Yojana have been utilized by the farmers in their fields. “Through this scheme, we are serving Mother Earth along with serving ‘Gaumata’ (cow). Vermicompost production and its use in place of chemical fertilizers is a service to Mother Earth.”

Referring to the feedback received from farmers, Mr. Baghel said that the use of vermicompost has improved soil fertility and crop production to a great extent. In addition, it has helped in reducing dependence on chemical fertilizers. He stressed on the need for mass production of vermicompost to ensure availability of the same to more than 26 lakh farmers of the state. For this, he also instructed to ensure regular purchase of cow dung in Gauthans without any hindrance and to get vermicompost tanks made as per requirement. He said that more than 3.5 lakh farmers of the state have lifted vermicompost from cooperative societies in the form of crop loans in the current Kharif season, which is encouraging.

He added that in the initial phase some people even mocked the cow dung procurement scheme. However, today this scheme has gained popularity in the villages and is being appreciated across the country. He said that new employment opportunities have been created in the villages with the coordination of Gauthan and Godhan Nyay Yojana. Rs 79 crore 60 lakh has been deposited in the bank accounts of 5863 Gauthan committees of the state as of today. About 2500 Gauthan committees have their capital deposits ranging from Rs one lakh to 10 lakh while that of 46 Gauthan committees ranges from Rs 10 lakh to 50 lakh.

“This achievement is a strong step towards realizing Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Swaraj’ (self-reliant villages). Many young entrepreneurs want to join the Rural Industrial Park set up in Gauthan. We should give them opportunities as this will increase employment opportunities in the rural areas and boost the income of locals. We are making all possible efforts to make villages prosperous”, he said.

Addressing the programme, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey said that cow dung worth Rs 160 crore has been purchased in Gauthans so far. The women groups associated with Gauthans have earned an income of Rs 80 crore through various economic activities including vermicompost production. Efforts are being made in coordination with all the departments to ensure that income-oriented activities are conducted in Gauthans in a better way. An initiative to connect Yuva Mitan Club with Gauthans has also been started. He said that Gauthan and Godhan Nyay Yojana has become a source of income for livestock farmers, women self-help groups, and landless families.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Managing Director of Godhan Nyay Yojana, Dr. Ayaz Tamboli gave detailed information about the achievement of Godhan Nyay Yojana. He said that the purchase of ‘gaumutra’ is also being done by the Gauthans. So far, women’s groups are selling 21 thousand liters of cow urine and making organic pesticides, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Jeevamrut’ using it. So far 17.57 lakh quintals of vermicompost have been produced using cow dung, out of which 15 lakh quintals of vermicompost have been sold.

School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Chief Minister’s Advisor Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Principal Secretary School Education Dr. Alok Shukla, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. Kamal Preet Singh, Secretary School Education Dr. S. Bharathidasan, Managing Director of MARKFED Ms. Kiran Kaushal, Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha Mr. Narendra Dugga along with other senior officials were present on the occasion.