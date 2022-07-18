Raipur : More than 24 lakh people have been treated under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme

New Delhi : More than 24 lakh people are being treated free of cost under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme. The mobile medical units of the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme reach the poor slum areas of the urban regions and provide people in need with free of cost treatment. Poor people often face difficulties in reaching hospitals due to various reasons, due to which they don’t receive proper treatment. But the Chief Minister understood the pain of the poor people. He devised a scheme so that doctors could reach the poor patients’ home for their treatment.

Under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, more than 24 lakh people have been treated in the slum areas of the urban regions of Chhattisgarh. The mobile medical unit vehicles are roaming through the cities and treating people in urban slum areas. To provide doorstep medical services to people living in the poor slum areas of the urban regions of Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, conducted by the Urban Administration and Development Department of the Chhattisgarh Government, has provided free of cost treatment to more than 24 lakh people. Under this scheme, people have been provided with free of cost health checkups, treatment and medicines by the mobile medical unit in the slum areas of 169 urban sectors by setting up 34,370 camps. The Urban Administration and Development Minister Mr. Shivkumar Deheriya, has instructed the departmental officers that poor people in need of medical help in slum areas of urban regions should be offered free of cost medicines and treatment.

The first phase of the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme had started on 1 November 2020. Under this, 60 mobile medical units had started to visit slum areas and offer free of cost health checkups, treatment and medicines to people. After reviewing the success of this scheme that provided people in slum areas with doorstep medical facilities, the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel decided to extend this scheme to all the urban sectors of the state on 31 March 2022 and 60 more mobile medical units were set up. Under this scheme, now 120 mobile medical units full of doctors, paramedical staff, medical equipment, and medicines are reaching the slum areas of all urban sectors of the state and providing health facilities to people. Under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, about 4,88,533 patients have been provided with the facility of pathology tests and 19,97,532 people have been provided with free medicines. The number of laborers among all the patients benefitted by this scheme is 2,38,960.