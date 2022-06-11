Raipur : In the rescue operation of Rahul Sahu aged about 11 years from Village Pihrid,malkharoda tehsil, people from administration are continuously and tirelessly working now for over 24 hours

New Delhi :The team involves 4 IAS officers in leadership of collector jitendra shukla, 2 IPS officers,5 gazzetted police officials

District heads of department like EE PWD -1, EE PHE,CMHo,EE PHE,EE of various works departments 5 tehsildars , 4 SDOPs, 8 TIs,and 120 police personnel’s , 1 Assistant Mining Officer , are deployed. Apart from administrative machinery help of 32 NDRF personnel, 15 SDRF personnels are also involved our Home guards are actively involved as well. 4 personnel’s from ARMY from colonel to major ranks have also joined the rescue operation.

2 Officials from State PR Department working actively day and night for crisis communication…

The machinery/logistics involved are

Stone breaker -1

Poke lane -3

Tractor -10

Hyva -3

JCB-3

Water tanker -3

Diesal tanker-2

Hydra-1

Fire brigade -1

Transporting trailor-1

Pick up-3

Horizontal trunk maker-1

Generator -2

Ambulance -2

All in all more than 500 staffs/personnel are involved in the operation which involves huge peoples support as well with MLA mr yadav leading from the front.