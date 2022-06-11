Raipur : Chief Minister speaks to family of Janjgir boy trapped in borewell over video call, consoled them saying Rahul will be rescued safely

New Delhi :Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to the family of 11-year-old boy who fell in an abandoned borewell in Janjgir, over a video call. He asked the boy’s family not to worry and assured all possible help saying that Rahul will be rescued safely.

Concerned over the boy’s rescue, Chief Minister is taking constant updates of the matter since last nightConcerned over the boy’s rescue, Chief Minister is taking constant updates of the matter since last night. It is worth mentioning that people of entire state are praying for the safe rescue of the speech and hearing impaired child. Chief Minister has instructed the officials to make all possible efforts in this regard. Experts of Indian Army and team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the spot conducting rescue operations.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the entire administrative staff including the Collector and Superintendent of Police is present on the spot since last night. Meanwhile, the 11-year-old boy Rahul fell into an abandoned borewell at Pihrid Malkharoda village of Janjgir Champa district yesterday. Digging is still underway with 50 feet being excavated so far. A tunnel will be made to reach Rahul after 60 feet of digging. The rescue operation is being conducted at a rapid pace for the safe rescue of Rahul.