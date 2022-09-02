Raipur : Hotels and resorts will be given on lease to expand the facilities for the tourists

New Delhi : Chhattisgarh Tourism Board has commenced the process of leasing out its motels and resorts for a period of 30 years, with an aim to expand and enhance the tourism facilities and infrastructure. Online applications have been invited from private investors of Chhattisgarh and other states to operate these motels and resorts. Last date for submission of the applications is September 5. It is worth mentioning that Chhattisgarh Tourism Board has started the second phase of tender process to give away a total of 24 motels and resorts on lease for 30 years. These include 10 operational and 14 non-operational motels and resorts.

The officials of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board informed that the objective of this tender process is to invite private investors from Chhattisgarh and other states to operate the motels and resort and thereby improve the facilities for tourists from a commercial point of view. This step would play an important role in achieving the goals of tourism development in Chhattisgarh. He informed that online applications have been invited from private investors of Chhattisgarh and other states till September 5. Detailed information regarding the tender is available on the website of Government of Chhattisgarh eproc.cgstate.gov.in and website of Tourism Board and Chhattisgarh www.chhattisgarhtourism.in Moreover, one can also contact on the telephone numbers of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board-+91- 0771-4224621 and mobile number +91-09300652548.

Chhattisgarh Tourism Board officials further informed that in the first phase of the tender process, the committee has approved the maximum financial proposal submitted by the successful tenderers for the operation of motels located in Raigarh and Surguja. Soon these successful bidders will be handed over the rights and responsibilities to operate these units. Government has sanctioned the proposal with one-time lease premium of Rs. 15.07 lakh for Mitan Motel Chadhirma (Surguja) and the proposal with one-time lease premium of Rs. 25.66 lakh for Mitan Motel Kodatarai (Raigarh) on annual rent of 35%. Soon both these motels will be up and running, providing better facilities to the local and foreign tourists and creating employment opportunities for the local people.