Raipur : Chhattisgarh records 1018.8 mm average rainfall so far

New Delhi : An average rainfall of 1018.8 mm has been recorded in Chhattisgarh since June 1. The highest rainfall of 1972.6 mm was recorded in the Bijapur district while the Surguja district recorded the lowest average rainfall of 464.3 mm. This report is based on the district-wise rainfall statistics from June 01 to September 02.

According to the information received from the state-level control room for flood disaster management, Surajpur has received 725.7 mm of rainfall since June 1. Similarly, Balrampur received 713.4 mm rainfall, Jashpur 747.2 mm, Koriya 683.8 mm, Raipur 762.5 mm, Balodabazar 1004.0 mm, Gariyaband 1065.0 mm, Mahasamund 1027.2 mm, Dhamtari 1092.7 mm, Bilaspur 1185.3 mm, Mungeli 1110.6 mm, Raigarh 965.7 mm, Janjgir-Champa 1158.0 mm, Korba 907.5 mm, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi 852.4 mm, Durg 866.3 mm, Kabirdham 944.1 mm, Rajnandgaon 993.4 mm, Balod 1103.1 mm, Bemetara 613.2 mm, Bastar 1436.1 mm, Kondagaon 1119.6 mm, Kanker 1331.1 mm, Narayanpur 1181.6 mm, Dantewada 1445.1 mm and Sukma recorded an average rainfall of 1056.2 mm.