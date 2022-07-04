Raipur : Chhattisgarh Government grants right to approve layouts to Municipal Corporations

New Delhi : In a bid to solve the difficulties faced by urban population in layout approval, Chhattisgarh Government has decided to authorize municipal corporations to approve the layouts. Earlier, approval for the same had to be taken from the Municipal Corporation as well as the Town and Country Planning Department. It is worth mentioning that implementing the Chief Minister’s announcement, the Housing and Environment Department has issued a notification today in this regard.

According to the notification issued, Town and Country Planning Department has given rights to approve layouts within their limits to commissioners of 13 municipal corporations including Raipur, Birgaon, Durg, Bhilai, Charoda, Risali, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Korba and Dhamtari. It has also been said in the notification that the work of approval of the layout will be technically important as well as an important part of the implementation of the master plan. The officers holding educational qualification prescribed for the first and second class officers of Chhattisgarh town and country planning can only be entrusted with the responsibility of performing work under the delegated authority. The municipal corporations concerned will mandatorily have to appoint a town planner for layout approval.

Similarly, within one month of the approval of development permit, ex-post facto approval have to be taken for all layouts from the officials of the Town and Country Planning Department of the district concerned. The development permits to be approved will have to be uploaded in the website of the Town and Country Planning Department and a copy of the approved permissions will have to be submitted to the Town and Country Planning Office. The authority of physical examination and review of the approved permissions will be with the officials of Town And Country Planning. Similarly, under the sections of Chhattisgarh Nagar Tatha Gram Nivesh Act, the amount of revenue, fee, penalty will have to be deposited under the relevant items mentioned in the Act. The municipal corporation concerned will be responsible for violation of the norms of Chhattisgarh Nagar Tatha Gram Nivesh Act, Chhattisgarh Bhoomi Vikas Adhiniyam and Chhattisgarh Town and Country Planning Rules and Development Plan.