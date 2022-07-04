Raipur : Another Major Decision of State Government to boost income of women groups involved in processing of herbal products

New Delhi : In order to further improve the income of women self-help groups involved in the processing of herbal products, State Government has taken another major decision. As per the vision of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, the products manufactured by Chhattisgarh herbal brand will be sold through Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store. Simultaneously, Shree Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store will be prohibited to sell the products of other brands that are similar to the products manufactured by Chhattisgarh Herbals Brand. State Government’s Urban Administration and Development Department has issued a letter to this effect to all the District Collectors. A District Collector is also the President of District Urban Public Service Society.