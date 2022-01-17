Raipur : Business of ‘Chhattisgarh Herbals’ reached international level

New Delhi : Chhattisgarh Herbals’ witnessing spectacular growth, sales increasing day by day

Herbal products worth Rs 4.34 crore have been sold in the national and international markets in the first 9 months of the current financial year 2021-22

Herbal products available in Dhanwantri generic medical stores and 30 Sanjeevani centers

State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation is producing more than 150 value added products

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, the state government is getting good results in the work of providing employment to forest dwellers and boosting their income through collection, processing and marketing of minor forest produce and forest medicines.

The business of products sold under the Chhattisgarh Herbals brand name is witnessing a spectacular growth with the rise in sale of products. The brand generated a business worth Rs 1.25 crore in the year 2019-20 while Rs 2.15 crore in the year 2020-21. Besides, herbal products worth Rs 4.34 crore have been sold in the national and international markets in the first 9 months of the current financial year 2021-22. This has made Chhattisgarh herbals enter the global market.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and under the guidance of Forest and Climate Change Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, the collection of minor forest produce and sale of Chhattisgarh herbal products is increasing day by day in the state. In a bid to provide good market for herbal products prepared by tribal women self-help groups and forest dwellers of Chhattisgarh, 30 Sanjeevani Kendras have been started in all the districts of the state.

Chhattisgarh Herbals, a unit of Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trade and Development) Co-operative Federation, plays an important role in meeting the financial needs of the people living in and around the forests, especially the tribals. Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Co-operative Federation procures 52 minor forest produce and is producing more than 150 value added products. The Sangh has established 30 Sanjeevani Kendras in all the major districts of the State for retailing of the products.

During the year 2021-2022, new strategies were adopted and new sales techniques were implemented to promote the sales of Chhattisgarh Herbals’ products. New areas have been opened after hiring a private firm to manage the distribution network of herbal products. Avani Ayurved Pvt Ltd was appointed as the Authorized Distributor of Chhattisgarh Herbals in March 2021. Effective management of Sanjeevani outlets and strong supply chain of products ensured the product availability. Structured advertising and promotion of products have increased the visibility of Sanjeevani centers and products and various marketing materials were used as well for promotion of its product. The entry of Chhattisgarh Herbals into the open retail market network through dealers, sub-dealers and retailers has made it easy for the products to reach the market and the customers. Gradually, dealers have been appointed in all the major districts of Chhattisgarh. 15 dealers were appointed by the distributor in 9 months.

The presence of Chhattisgarh Herbals in various International, National and Inter-State level exhibitions has expanded the reach of the products globally. Chhattisgarh Herbals participated in International Gulf Food Festival in Dubai, International Indusfood Event in Delhi, Tribal Festival in Delhi, International Herbal Fair in Bhopal, Chhattisgarh Diwali Haat Mela, Rajyotsav and Exhibitions at Malls. The entry of Chhattisgarh Herbals into e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart ensured the availability of products across the country. Orders are being received from almost every state of the country. This move boosted the sales of Chhattisgarh Herbals. The tie-up with the CSC network of rural e-stores marked the beginning of Chhattisgarh Herbal’s entry into the rural market as well. Availability of Chhattisgarh Herbals is also being ensured in government-run Dhanwantari Generic Medical Stores in Chhattisgarh. The renovation of Sanjeevani outlet attracted customers and led to rise in the number of customers. With the addition of new product line-up in Chhattisgarh Herbals like Cereals, Spices, Cookies, Personal Care Items, the customers have got a wider range to shop from. For the convenience of the customers, a premium range of gift hampers has been created and their availability has been ensured in the stores, which has gained huge popularity among buyers.