Solution to Many Problems Lies in Knowledge – MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the solution of many problems of the world lies in knowledge. The kind of education that Swami Vivekananda had talked about, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has resolved to implement it through the New Education Policy. Swami Vivekananda considered character-building as the main thing in education. The aim of education is to impart knowledge and skills as well as the culture of citizenship. With the new education policy, the task of building a patriot, hardworking, honest and ideal person will be done. When the sun of civilization had not emerged in the world, the foundation of education was laid in India through Takshashila and Nalanda University. Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started the work of new construction on that ancient foundation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the 27th Annual Sahodaya Conference sponsored by CBSE and Ministry of Education as the chief guest today. Schools, officials and public representatives of Sahodaya Parivar participated in the conference in both actual and virtual form. Principals, teachers, parents and students of about 7 thousand schools were associated with it. Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhash Sarkar also addressed the conference. Swami Supradiptananda of Ramakrishna Mission Gwalior was also present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the education system of ancient India is developing into modern education system. Digital infrastructure is being used in almost all areas of education. The concept of school campuses has strengthened over the past decade. The number of campuses of schools registered with the CBSE Board has increased manifold. CBSE is playing a leadership role for education. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the responsibility of organising the 27th Annual Sneh Sammelan has been given to Sahodaya Samiti of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, which is a matter of happiness. One of the few major Sahodaya committees in India, this committee is a platform for multifaceted education. The committee has been successful in necessary coordination in the schools of Gwalior-Chambal region.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is a resolve to take the new education policy on the ground in Madhya Pradesh. Simultaneously, CM Rise Schools are also being set up, which will be equipped with necessary facilities like library, laboratory. Global Skill Park will help the youth for employment by making them accomplished in skills. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also remembered his primary school teacher Shri Ratan Chand Jain. The Chief Minister said that the teachers do the work of grooming the students. They should always be respected. On this occasion, “Ek Bharat – Shrestha Bharat” souvenir was released and an art exhibition was also organised. Government Education Secretary Smt. Anita Karwal, Chairman of CBSE Shri Manoj Ahuja and Director of CBSE Shri Joseph Emmanuel were present on the occasion.

President Sahodaya Samiti Gwalior Sushri Nishi Mishra delivered the welcome address. She informed that the committee is contributing to the ideological exchange of the principals of Gwalior schools in the form of Vyas Peeth. Gwalior Samiti, established in the year 2005 with 16 members, today has more than 50 school members and is contributing in true sense to the Sahodaya work of CBSE. Their number is more than 200 in the country. CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes is a group of affiliated schools that work by strategizing for implementing innovations and better teaching practices in school education. These schools voluntarily cooperate with the curriculum development, assessment work, teaching work and capacity building efforts for teachers.