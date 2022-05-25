Raipur : 10 crores in municipal corporations, 4 crores in municipalities, and up to 1.5 crores in nagar panchayats, now collectors have the right to transfer properties

New Delhi :The Chhattisgarh government has delegated the right of transfer of immovable properties to the district collectors in the municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar panchayats of the state. A notification in this regard has also been published by the Government in the Official Gazette. The powers vested in the municipal corporations by the State Government under the provision (ii) of sub-section (5) of section 80 of the Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 and the Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation (Transfer of Immovable Property) Rules, 1994. The District Collector has been delegated the authority of all proceedings for the transfer of property up to Rs. 10 Crores. Similarly, out of the powers vested in the government under Section 109(3)(ii) of the Chhattisgarh Municipality Act, 1961 and the Chhattisgarh Municipality (Transfer of Immovable Property) Rules, 1996, of Nagar Palika Parishad,. In this case, the District Collector has been delegated all the proceedings for the transfer of property up to Rs.1.5 crore.

The Urban Administration and Development Department has informed and directed all the Collectors of the districts, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, and Chief Municipal Officers of Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats to take necessary action in this regard. The state government issued a circular for the transfer of properties in municipal corporations to observe the provisions under section 80 of the Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 and the Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act (Transfer of Immovable Property) Rules 1994 made under the former act. Similarly, the state government has also issued a circular for the transfer of properties in Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats for observing the provisions under Section 109 of the Municipality Act, 1961 and the Chhattisgarh Municipality (Transfer of Immovable Property) Rules 1996 and it has been instructed to take the further action in this regard as per rules extend to the limit.

The state government has directed the appointment of a nodal officer in the district office to carry out the process of transfer of properties of urban bodies so that after examination of the assets, they can be presented before the collector for approval. Instructions have also been given to provide information to the Regional Office of the Joint Director of Urban Administration and Development Department through the nodal officer regarding the resolution of the proposals received for property transfer and pending proposals at the end of every month.