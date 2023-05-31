Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR in the wee hours today. The India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy sky and light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds over entire Delhi and adjoining areas.
In the city, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degree Celsius and the minimum around 21 degree Celsius today.
Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR in the wee hours today. The India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy sky and light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds over entire Delhi and adjoining areas.