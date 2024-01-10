Radisson Hotel Group announces the opening of Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of its newest hotel in the historic city of Ayodhya – Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya. With a prime location in the heart of Ayodhya, the hotel offers a unique blend of contemporary design and modern facilities.

Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya can be easily accessed by car or taxi from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station. It also has ample parking space for those traveling by car. The hotel offers proximity to notable landmarks such as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, The Hanuman Garhi Temple, and Sita ki Rasoi, among others.

“We are pleased to have an early mover’s advantage with the opening of our newest hotel in the sacred city of Ayodhya. With its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks, Ayodhya holds a special place in the heart of our country. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across top tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. Our presence in Ayodhya is yet another stride in our mission to spread the warmth of our brand across the nation.” said K.B. Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya features well-appointed rooms and suites designed for comfort and relaxation. Each room is adorned by stone accents, large windows, and pleasing interiors that display a blend of modern and traditional elements, ensuring a comfortable stay for the guests. The hotel also provides amenities such as a swimming pool and a fully equipped gym for guests seeking relaxation or an invigorating workout.

The hotel provides versatile event spaces, including a spacious banquet hall and modern, well-equipped spaces suitable for meetings, weddings, and other events. The banquet hall provides an elegant setting for grand celebrations, and technologically advanced meeting rooms catering to the needs of business gatherings.

Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya provides guests with an extraordinary culinary journey through its diverse range of restaurants and bars. Guests can dine at RGB restaurant and pick from local dishes and international favorites or enjoy a truly distinctive culinary experience at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant. Alternatively, they can unwind at the terrace coffee shop and savor a variety of pastries, cakes, and breads from the hotel’s in-house bakery.

“We are honored to partner with Radisson Hotel Group. Through this association, we aim to leverage the Group’s world-class expertise and hospitality standards and deep understanding of the Indian market. Together, we are confident to deliver a unique blend of global standards and local sensibilities, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our guests.” said Varun Gavri, Managing Director, Usharani Developers.

Vaibhav Kulkarni, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya said, “It is my privilege to extend a warm welcome to our guests. We strive to provide not just a stay but a memorable journey, ensuring that every guest feels the warmth of our hospitality throughout their visit.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefited by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.