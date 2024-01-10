Tata Power led Odisha discoms launch exclusive campaign for children ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride

Bhubaneswar, 9th January 2024: Tata Power led Odisha Discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, have recently launched the ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest. This initiative marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to foster cultural enrichment and nurturing young talent while celebrating the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Aimed at cultivating pride and creativity among children aged 8-12 and 13-16 years, the contest invites children to send their entries in the form of painting, sketches, and literary arts including poems, essays, and stories. The initiative perfectly aligns with the state government’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ campaign, fostering a synergy between education and cultural awareness.

Students can send their video entries in the form of poem, essay, stories etc. The prizes will be given under the following categories:

1st Prize (Age Categories 8-12 & 13-16 years): Trophy, Gold Medal, Gift Vouchers worth ₹2000

2nd Prize (Age Categories 8-12 & 13-16 years): Silver Medal, Gift Vouchers worth ₹2000

3rd Prize (Age Categories 8-12 & 13-16 years): Bronze Medal, Gift Vouchers worth ₹2000

20 Shortlisted Entries: Gift Vouchers worth ₹2000 each

Certificate of Participation: Awarded to every participant

Participants may directly upload their entries on My Odisha India’s Pride Contest in categorized folders ensuring name_age_phone number as file name. For e.g. Tuhina Mohapatra_09_9819xxxxxx.

Alternatively, they may email their entries to photocontest.tpodisha@tatapower.com along with the participating category, name, age, mobile number and city.

A distinguished panel of judges comprising experts from various fields will evaluate the submissions, and the winners will be announced in a ceremony that aims to recognise and applaud them for their artistic contributions. The winning entries will also be featured across company’s social media platforms.