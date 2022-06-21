R. K. Singh participates in Yoga Day celebrations at Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 8th International Yoga Day celebration by participating in a Mass Yoga Demonstration involving thousands of participants at Mysuru Palace Ground in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy joined the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 celebrations with the people of Bihar at the Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda in Bihar today. More than 1400 participants joined the celebrations. Highlighting the importance of Yoga in everyday life, Shri Singh said, “Practising Yoga is the key for holistic health and spiritual well-being. Let us all celebrate International Day of Yoga by practising yoga and pledge to make it an integral part of our lifestyle.”

After two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the country witnessed widespread enthusiasm and participation for this year’s 8th edition of the IDY 2022 to support the message of “Yoga for Humanity”. This year International Day of Yoga included a “Guardian Ring” program which entails live streaming of people performing yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rising sun.

Nalanda had been an ancient seat of learning. It was the oldest university in the world founded in the 4th century AD. Scholars used to come to Nalanda University from as far away as China and Thailand. The Chinese scholar Hiuen Tsang came here to study in 7th century AD and has written extensively about Nalanda University.