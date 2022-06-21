Arjun Munda leads the Yoga Mahotsav celebrations in Khunti district, Jharkhand on occasion of International Day of Yoga today

New Delhi :On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda led in the Yoga Mahotsav celebrations at the Birsa College Stadium in Khunti District, Jharkhand today.

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer Syed Riaz Ahmed, Forest Divisional Officer Kuldeep Meena also participated in the event. Apart from all the officers, a large number of school and college students as well as elderly and common people participated in the yoga practice.

Addressing the program, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that we are celebrating 75th anniversary of Independence. Due to this, International Yoga Day is being celebrated in a big way today in selected 75 cities of the country, which includes Khunti. He also said that International Day of Yoga is being celebrated not only in the country but also in different countries of the world.

The Minister explained that this year the theme of International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The Union Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a theme to make International Day of Yoga more purposeful. He also said that yoga helps us to keep healthy and there is a need to propagate this message.

Apart from the district headquarters, Common Yoga Protocol was also organized in other rural and town areas on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.