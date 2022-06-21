Capacity Building Initiatives by DEA: Training on Public Private Partnership (PPPs) by AJNIFM

New Delhi :The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in collaboration with Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has framed a Capacity Enhancement Plan (CEP) for driving relevant capacities across Ministries, State Governments, and the extended ecosystem of infrastructure execution in the country, under which both offline and online training programmes have been initiated.

Under this capacity building initiative of DEA, the 9th programme on the topic “Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)” was started on 20th June 2022 with 37 participants. This 5-day (20th to 24th June) training programmr is being conducted in partnership with Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), the Centre of Excellence in capacity building for Public Policy, Financial Management, and Governance at its campus in Faridabad,

The aim of trainings under CEP is to upgrade the capacities of officials involved in planning, executing, and implementing infrastructure projects through these training programmes. These training programmes have been structured to support realization of India’s Infrastructure Vision through successful implementation of key infrastructure programmes such as National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), PM GatiShakti Master Plan etc.

This year, eight training programmes have been conducted in partnership with Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB), Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), All India Management Association (AIMA), World Bank, Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K). The training series has seen nominations from over 250 officials that have a cross-sectoral and cross-regional mix from Line Ministries/Departments, State/UT governments and their implementing agencies to facilitate an enhanced learning environment.