Quantum Energy launches a New Variant of Quantum Bziness, an Ideal E-Scooter for Commercial Deliveries

New Delhi : Quantum Energy, a leading electric vehicle (EV) start-up specializing in the design, development, manufacturing and sales of electric scooters, has unveiled a new variant of Quantum Bziness, an ideal E-Scooter for commercial deliveries. The Quantum Bziness range starts at an attractive price of Rs. 99,000* and the company has tied up with key banks like HDFC, ICICI and some NBFC’s to make it attractive to fleet operators and last mile delivery companies. The attractive looking modern commercial electric scooter is powered by a 1200W high-performance motor that can reach a top speed of 55 kmph and easily accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 8 seconds. The Quantum Bziness electric scooter has a phenomenal range of Up to 130* km (*depending on driving pattern) on a single full battery charge, making it ideal for multiple business applications. More importantly, the product has some segment-best features including Remote Lock-Unlock; Anti-Theft Alarm; USB Charger; Disc Brakes; LCD Display and much more.

Speaking on the launch, Chetana Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy Limited said “In India, sizable proportion of individuals who ride two-wheelers do so for purposes other than transportation, ranging from carrying goods to running businesses on two wheels. Recognizing the market gap, we at Quantum Energy intend to set new benchmarks in the micro-mobility industry by emphasizing reliability and security in our E-scooter. We launched Bziness at a low cost to make it available to a wide range of customers, including B2B fleet companies, last mile delivery companies, ride sharing companies and B2C as well. We are confident that our products, such as this two-wheeler, will be appreciated by hardworking Indians and position us as the industry leader in the segment.”

The new model of Quantum Bziness comes with an upgraded LFP battery, a powerful headlamp, a wider seat for comfortable rides, a stronger cargo rack for multipurpose use, large flat footboard to carry more loads and more importantly 12” long wheelbase for better stability and handling. In addition, the product is covered by 3 years or 90,000 KM battery warranty.