Balasore : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new stores in Remuna and Soro towns of Balasore district in Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends stores at Remuna and Soro boast of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.

Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

The nearly 9000 sq. ft store of Remuna and 5100 sqft store of Soro which are the first stores in the Remuna and Soro towns respectively have a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: – Shop for Rs.3999 and get an attractive Gift at Rs 249 only, on select merchandise; not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.2000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs.3999.

So head to Trends new stores now in Remuna and Soro, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!