PVR LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE ‘PVRRR’ NFT AS PART OF ITS UNIQUE ASSOCIATION WITH RRR

New Delhi: PVR, the largest theatrical exhibitor in India, today announced that for the first time ever, Indian cine-goers will have the opportunity to win Movie NFTs. In a unique association with D.V.V. Entertainment, the producers of ‘RRR’, one of the most anticipated movies in recent years, PVR will gratify the winners of a contest on PVR and SPI Digital channels to own exclusive digital collectibles of the movie. Through this initiative, PVR has become the first theatrical exhibitor in India to promote an iconic movie through Movie NFTs.

Customers will need to buy tickets of ‘RRR’ on PVR / SPI app or website to get a chance to win PVRRR NFTs. Winners stand a chance to win 6 prized NFTs of ‘RRR’ that they can cherish in their lives as long-term memories. The contest would be live for a brief period starting from 20th – 25th March’22. PVR will select 300 winning entries on 31st March and assign NFTs to each winner (mobile and email). Contest winners will be sent a message and email notifying them of winning PVRRR NFT with guidelines to collect the NFT as their prize.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “PVR is a brand that believes in bringing unique and innovative movie experience to its patrons. Our patrons have been calling for PVR to get into the world of NFTs and we couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to start doing so than with Mr. S S Rajamouli’s RRR. We are delighted that DVV Entertainment has joined us in this new way of outreach, targeting a new generation of movie lovers. We are delighted to partner with RRR in this never-heard-before movie association”.

One of Indian cinema’s most successful filmmakers – Mr. S S Rajamouli and the country’s largest theatrical exhibitor PVR, have entered into a first of its kind association. This is an exclusive partnership between PVR and the Producers wherein PVR has decided to reimagine its brand identity and logo for ‘RRR’ during the period of movie promotion. This includes rebranding of 50+ properties, digital assets being rebranded to PVRRR, creation of co-branded creatives around the film across multiple media, teaser, trailer, making video of the film playouts, celebrity bytes screening across all cinemas and screens of PVR, and some selected PVR Cinemas becoming the hub for promotion of the film.

Sharing sentiments on the launch of PVRRR NFTs, Mr. SS Rajamouli added, “PVRRR tried to break the norm and go beyond a regular association and now with PVRRR NFTs we are taking it a step forward as this will allow die-hard fans of RRR access to iconic digital collectibles of the movie and provide them an exclusive social experience to engage with the film digitally. The winners of the contest will immortalize their movie viewing experience of RRR to own a timeless and unique digital art created on the movie. The unprecedented PVRRR NFT is truly a movie-goers gift like nothing we’ve ever offered before”.

Sharing his comment on the partnership, Praphul Chandra, Founder and CEO KoineArth ngageN said, “We are proud to partner with PVR to bring NFTs to the Indian movie industry at scale. With this partnership, we seek to offer a one-stop solution to both production houses and fans to extend the movie experience to include digital collectibles, golden tickets & access to premium content.”