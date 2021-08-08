Punjab to name roads after Olympic medal winners

Chandigarh: Punjab School education and PWD Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, on Friday, said that the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led state government has decided to name the roads and schools of the respective areas after Olympic medal winner players. While Congratulating the Indian team for clinching medal after 41 years, the cabinet minister said that these players have made India proud once again and naming the roads and schools would be a small token of gratitude to honor their great achievement.







Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that Chief Minister has given approval to rename the roads and schools and the respective department officials have been directed to initiate the process in this regard at the earliest. He said that the road connecting to the residence and school of the area of the respective medal winner player will be named after him. He added that it would inspire the youngsters to achieve their desired goals in their life.







Mr. Singla said that there was a golden contribution of Punjab in the field of Indian sports and it has sent the second largest contingent in Olympics in the country as 20 sportspersons were from Punjab out of total 124. In the hockey squad, 11 players were also from Punjab which included Captain Manpreet Singh, Vice Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Samsher Singh, Varun Kumar and Krishan Pathak. On the other side, the women hockey team have also performed well in the Tokyo Olympics but lost to Britain in the match for Bronze medal. Mr. Singla said that Gurjit Kaur and Reena Khokhar were also the players from Punjab in the women hockey team.





